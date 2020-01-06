Gulf Coast Records Present Showcase & Live Video Filming on Jan. 17

The Mint presents Gulf Coast Records Showcase and Live Video Filming featuring The Proven Ones plus special guests Mike Zito, Diana Rein, and Jimmy Carpenter, on Friday, January 17. Doors: 8pm. Showtime: 8:30pm. Tickets: $14. 6010 Pico Blvd. Info: (323) 954-9400 or visit here.

The Proven Ones are Kid Ramos, Brian Templeton, Anthony Geraci, Willie J. Campbell, Jimi Bott, Joe Mack and Chris Mercer. They are truly an All-Star band to be reckoned with. Their first recording Wild Again (Roseleaf) earned a 2019 Blues Music Award Nomination from the Blues Foundation for Best Contemporary Blues Recording. Additionally, Willie J. Campbell, Anthony Geraci, and Jimi Bott were nominated in 2019 on their respected instruments. Collectively, The Proven Ones (TPO) have been featured on hundreds of recordings! All members have recorded with and shared the stage with many legendary and contemporary Blues Artists and have played at various music festivals worldwide.

About Gulf Coast Records

"There is a thriving modern Blues scene going on right now. It's a world wide explosion of some of the best music being played. There are those who's goal it is to bring notoriety to the Blues/Americana music scene, and that's what drives the modern blues/roots movement in America today. At the forefront of that movement iss a relatively new recording label called Gulf Coast Records. They are attracting some of the most talented and experienced players on the scene today! It's founder is Mike Zito and his compadre; a.k.a business partner, Guy Hale. These guys are setting the standard for music in today's Blues/Rock scene. Gulf Coast Records is not just on the map, they're defining what the map looks like." - BLUES HIGHWAY US 61

Plus Special Guests

Mike Zito: The acclaimed guitarist is a non-stop touring machine, currently on his "Rock N Roll World Tour." Zito also now performs with a Big Band. The Texas-based musician continues to receive well-deserved recognition in the Blues world, winning the 2019 Independent Blues Awards "Best Blues Rock CD," "Best Blues Rock Song," and "Best Producer" categories. Now, as co-owner of Gulf Coast Records, Mike's producing and business skills are being utilized on a regular basis, too.

Diana Rein: Known as the "Six-String Siren," Rein celebrated the release of her new GCR album Queen Of My Castle with a sold-out concert at The Historic Merc in Temecula last August. "From the soulful, toe-tapping "Yes I Sing The Blues" to the hard-rocking, "Heat," Rein showed a versatile voice and sharper-than-sharp songwriting skills with some meaty guitar licks thrown in for good measure," wrote Valley News in their review. "Diana Rein gifts us her third full-length effort in Queen Of My Castle. She has already proved herself an accomplished singer-songwriter steeped in the sounds and licks of Chicago blues, and now aims a rung higher on her latest effort" - BLUES ROCK REVIEW.

Jimmy Carpenter: Soul Doctor is the fourth studio album by Jimmy Carpenter, released in September by Gulf Coast Records. The saxophonist, singer-songwriter, and arranger, began his musical journey thirty-five years ago. In addition to leading his own band and playing with numerous others, Jimmy is the Musical Director for the Big Blues Bender and the leader of the Bender Brass, the Bender's House Band. "Some albums need no more classification than to say they are good-time music. That can certainly be said for Soul Doctor. Carpenter combines blues, soul, and funk for a fun sound that gets you moving" - AMERICANA HIGHWAYS.





