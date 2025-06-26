Golda Zahra Returns to Broad Stage in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Internationally acclaimed soprano Golda Zahra will make her return to Broad Stage in Santa Monica on Saturday, July 12, 2025, for a one-night-only concert. The evening promises an unforgettable blend of operatic mastery, Broadway brilliance and popular virtuoso pieces for soprano, featuring Zahra alongside the Dream Orchestra under the baton of celebrated conductor Maestro Daniel Suk.

Known for her radiant voice, emotional depth, and magnetic stage presence, Zahra has captivated audiences across continents, bringing fresh vitality to the grand tradition of classical music. This performance at Broad Stage marks a homecoming of sorts for Zahra, who grew up in Beverly Hills.

The program will feature iconic arias from Puccini, Verdi, and Bellini, highlighting Zahra’s vocal agility and emotional range. Whether channeling the beauty of Puccini’s La bohème, the fire and drama of Verdi’s La traviata, or the Bel Canto elegance of Bellini, Zahra’s interpretations promise to be both masterful and moving.

Adding to the evening’s magic is a selection of timeless Broadway favorites, including beloved numbers from The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, and Les Misérables. This genre-crossing repertoire showcases Zahra’s remarkable versatility and her passion for connecting with audiences of all musical tastes.

States Golda Zahra: “As a classical singer, my goal is to make opera accessible for everyone. Like Pavarotti and Friends who made people smile, warmed their hearts and united them in their love for music.”

Backing her is the acclaimed Dream Orchestra, an ensemble known for its lush sound and dynamic programming. Under the expert direction of Maestro Daniel Suk, the orchestra will also perform famous overtures and instrumental interludes, rounding out a program that blends elegance, passion and joy.

Whether you are an opera aficionado or simply someone who appreciates a soaring melody and a heartfelt performance, this concert promises an evening of inspiration and enchantment. Zahra’s rare combination of technical brilliance and heartfelt storytelling continues to earn her standing ovations—and July 12 at Broad Stage will be no exception.

Don’t miss your chance to witness a rising star at the height of her powers in one of Southern California’s most intimate and acoustically stunning venues.

