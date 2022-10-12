Gibney Supports Emerging Choreographers With New Works By Alexander Anderson, Jie-Hung Connie Shiau, and Chuck Wilt

Gibney, the New York City based dance and social justice organization, presents new works by Gibney Company Artistic Associates Alexander Anderson and Jie-Hung Connie Shiau and UNA Productions led by Artistic Director and Choreographer Chuck Wilt. Performances will be presented in two programs featuring Anderson and Jie-Hung Connie Shiau November 9 and 10 and UNA Productions November 11 and 12. The choreographers were chosen by Gibney Company artistic leadership as part of the Gibney Company Choreographic Fellows and Gibney's ILLUME Choreographic Award programs, supporting emerging choreographers.

In the first program on November 9 and 10, Gibney presents a double bill as part of the Company Choreographic Fellows program with new works by Alexander Anderson and Jie-Hung Connie Shiau.

Alexander Anderson, a 2022 Gibney Company Choreographic Fellow, will present Access, in which he explores a range of access points from the emotional to the physical. The work features Alicia Delgadillo, Eddieomar Gonzalez-Castillo, Miriam Gittens, Scott Autry, Eleni Loving, and DaMond Lemont Garner.

In An Upward and Outward Circular Motion, Jie-Hung Connie Shiau, a 2022 Gibney Company Choreographic Fellow, explores and imagines a world where we celebrate our bodies. The new work will be performed by Ashley Green, Jesse Obremski, Jake Tribus, Kevin Pajarillaga, and Jie-Hung Connie Shiau.

The Gibney Company Choreographic Fellows program is designed to foster the choreographic development of Gibney Company Artistic Associates. The program provides each Fellow with 100 hours of studio space to conduct research, explore the creative process, and develop new work; access to advisors, mentors, and technical assistance; a stipend; and the presentation and production of their work as part of the Gibney Center annual season.

In the second program on November 11 and 12, Gibney presents as part of its ILLUME Choreographic Award program a collection of new works by UNA Productions. Mirrors asks questions to intentionally deepen themes of Queer intimacy, experiences within the gender spectrum, and what it means to uncover our authenticity and experience life outside societal norms. Mirrors features Styles Alexander, Kira Fargas, Dominica Greene, Dasol Kim, Rebecca Margolick, Jobel Medina, Hadassah Perry and Chuck Wilt.

Launched jointly in 2018 by Gibney and Springboard Danse Montrèal, the annual ILLUME Choreographic Award aims to cultivate and actualize the burgeoning visions of today's emerging artists toward becoming tomorrow's creative leaders. Each year, one of Springboard's Resident, Fellow or Emerging Choreographers, past or present, is selected to receive the award. Awardees receive a performance run at Gibney Center, opportunities to teach classes and share their creative process, and a $5,000 stipend.