Gibney Presents Dohee Lee Puri Arts World Premiere Next Month

The event runs February 23-25, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  
Gibney, the New York City based dance and social justice organization, presents the world premiere of Chilseong Saenamgut (Duringut): Ritual for Sickness created by award-winning traditional and contemporary arts performer Dohee Lee, artistic director of Puri Arts, February 23-25, 2023.

Chilseong Saenamgut (Duringut): Ritual for Sickness is a performance ritual inspired by the sacred rituals originating in the artist's hometown of Jeju Island, Korea. The ceremony, which features Lee performing along with three musicians, and a ritual altar, continues the exploration of ritual performances she began in 2004.

"My motivation for creating rituals is to address needs...community needs, nature needs, ancestors needs and our own needs for healing and reconciliation," said Lee. "I want to call upon this ritual to name the sicknesses which are challenging our community, our country and our world. This ritual is a way to use the body, mind and spirit to encounter and heal and transform."

This ritual allows participants to identify and confront challenges, purge destructive and monstrous spirits (Heomaengyee-허맹이), and invite vital spirits (Chilseong-칠성신) back to humanity and land. The altar installation and ritual performance are by Dohee Lee. Music composition is by Adria Otte, and ritual drummers are Adria Otte, Judy Jaeeun Jun, and Emily Encina. José María Francos designed the lighting, and the ritual garment was conceived by Dana Kawano and Dohee Lee.

Gibney Presents is Gibney's premier presentation series, offering a rich blend of dance and
performance in fully-produced, evening-length commissions. The 2022-2023 Season at Gibney Center is curated by Eva Yaa Asantewaa.




