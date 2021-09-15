Gene Moran Releases New Book MAKE YOUR MOVE: CHARTING YOUR POST-MILITARY CAREER

Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the second book by entrepreneur Gene Moran, founder and president of the consulting firm Capitol Integration.

"Make Your Move: Charting Your Post-Military Career" synthesizes Moran's experiences as a former Naval officer, lobbyist and lifelong sailor to create an entertaining, information-packed guide for those transitioning out of the military or through post-military life-or anybody facing a major career change.

Throughout the book, Moran shares powerful moments from his young life, including learning to sail in South Florida and traveling the world as a young Naval officer. Along the way, he introduces the reader to world leaders who shaped his higher purpose and guided his progress-including Jimmy Buffett.

While Moran left the Navy in 2008 and has already published a bestselling book about business, Make Your Move is more of a personal calling-his legacy written to help others. It's about the importance of finding mentors, learning from your mistakes and discovering how to apply self-sufficiency-all keys to finding fulfillment.

This book is more than a guide to success, says publisher Anna David. "It's also an adventure story about Gene's extraordinary life of service, leadership and passion," she says. "It's about maintaining a growth mindset throughout your life and using Gene's five-part system-planning, strategy, courage, leadership, diplomacy and ownership-to make successful transitions."

As part of his mission to give back to the military community, Moran will donate 100 percent of his proceeds from this book to Freedom Fighter Outdoors, a nonprofit organization that provides unique outdoor experiences for injured veterans.

Make Your Move: Charting Your Post-Military Career is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

To learn more visit: https://www.capitolintegration.com/