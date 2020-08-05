Geffen Playhouse Announced Six Local Writers Participating in the Third Cycle of The Writers' Room

The Writers’ Room is a forum for engagement and collaboration between Los Angeles playwrights.

Geffen Playhouse today announced its selection of six local writers to participate in the third cycle of The Writers' Room, a forum for engagement and collaboration between Los Angeles playwrights.

The participants for 2020/2021 are Meghan Brown, Diana Burbano, Donald Jolly, Matthew Paul Olmos, T. Tara Turk-Haynes and Ali Viterbi. The Writers' Room was founded in 2018 by Artistic Director Matt Shakman, whose vision for Geffen Playhouse emphasizes world premiere productions and the development of bold, relevant work by the diverse local artistic community.

He is supported in realizing this vision by Manager of New Play Development Rachel Wiegardt-Egel, who will facilitate the one-year residency beginning in September of 2020. In addition to the feedback of their fellow writers, members will receive dramaturgical support from the Geffen's artistic staff and the opportunity to further develop their work with directors and actors, culminating in a reading series that may be open to the public.

The 2020/2021 cycle of The Writers' Room will commence virtually, with plans for participants to also collaborate in person when possible, in accordance with local government health and safety guidelines.

Playwrights who have developed work as part of The Writers' Room include: Juan José Alfonso, Boni B. Alvarez, Angelica Chéri, Inda Craig-Galván, Dipika Guha, Chloé Hung, Chelsea Marcantel, Ramiz Monsef, Brian Otaño, Liza Powel O'Brien, Matt Schatz, and Ruby Rae Spiegel.

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You