Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles to Present SUGARPLUM FAIRIES Holiday Concert Next Month

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will light up its 2024-2025 mainstage with SUGARPLUM FAIRIES in just three weeks! The nearly 200 member Chorus begins its 46th season of performances on December 14 and 15 at the historic Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills (8440 Wilshire Boulevard) in a program of song and dance conducted by Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison.

“GMCLA’s Holiday show always makes the Top Twenty LA Holiday Events List, and this year's candy-coated edition will be no exception!” shared Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. "The Sugar Plum Fairy will come to life in a very special show filled with sweet holiday treats and pure fantasy. Our Fairy has summoned the Chorus to put on a show filled with candy coated hits and joyful confections that will bring us together, and we won’t stop until we’ve taken everyone to a world of ‘Pure Imagination’ with a tribute to the iconic music of the Wonka Films.”



Upcoming GMCLA Season 46 Schedule



RHINESTONE COWBOYS | March 22 & 23, 2025

DANCING QUEENS | June 21 & 22, 2025



All concerts will take place at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The GMCLA Season 46 three-concert subscription packages are $365 and are now on sale at www.GMCLA.org.



Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles (GMCLA)

GAY MEN’S CHORUS OF LOS ANGELES, under the leadership of Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto and Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison, is in its 46th year of music and service. GMCLA continues to garner acclaim for artistic excellence while remaining deeply rooted in service to the Los Angeles community and beyond by promoting civil rights, tolerance, and acceptance through music. Founded in 1979 during the emergence of the gay rights movement, GMCLA spreads its message of love and acceptance with concerts across the globe and has raised its collective voice in the movement toward equality, social justice, the fight against the AIDS crisis, the fight for marriage equality, and all those seeking to find their own voice.

GMCLA’s free community concert program has provided access to concerts to tens of thousands over the decades, and its research-based education programs have served over 90,000 young people throughout the Los Angeles region. In December 2023, GMCLA brought its beloved holiday concert to the Saban Theatre with Hooray for Holidays and returned in March 2024 with the pop-explosion We Love Boy Bands! In June 2024, GMCLA’s celebrated the Pride month with the Season 45 Finale, SOLID GOLD: Aretha, Dionne, & Whitney, at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. In recent years, GMCLA has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl (with Hugh Jackman). Reaching global audiences, a GMCLA appearance at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards has gained more than 7 million online views. During the pandemic, GMCLA presented virtual concerts, special events, and school programs, reaching thousands of new and longtime fans.

