Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Unveils Season 46 Concerts At The Saban Theatre

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles has revealed its 2024-2025 Season, which is now in its 46th year. Music Director & Conductor Ernest H. Harrison leads nearly 200 Chorus members in a magical season not to be missed. The season will begin with its yuletide holiday concert SUGARPLUM FAIRIES in December 2024, followed by the slap-happy spring concert RHINESTONE COWBOYS in March 2025, and a GMCLA signature PRIDE Concert entitled DANCING QUEENS in June 2025. All concerts will be held at Beverly Hills’ premier venue, the Saban Theatre.

Tickets for the three-concert subscription package go on sale September 10, 2024, at www.GMCLA.org.

“Last season, our beautiful journey of song and service included three thrilling mainstage concerts and over 25 engaging community performances. It was a year made even more special with our GALA festival appearance in Minneapolis, where the Chorus received awe-inspiring standing ovations throughout our concert event,” said GMCLA Executive Director & Producer Lou Spisto. “I’m confident GMCLA’s Season 46 will continue to build on its artistic and organizational successes with a wide variety of music that we want to sing for our audiences, and that our concertgoers want to hear. And with these particularly cheeky show titles, patrons can expect great music, dance, anda whole lot of fun.” Spisto added, “We’re particularly excited that the entire season takes place at the beautiful Saban Theater, which is beloved by the Chorus and our audience. GMCLA’s Season 26 is going to be a magical joining of music and community.”



GMCLA Season 46 Schedule

SUGARPLUM FAIRIES

December 14 & 15, 2024 | Saban Theatre



Get your golden ticket to this fantastical, candy-coated edition of GMCLA’s beloved holiday event! It’s a concert filled with sugar plums, rich chocolate, and pure fantasy. Our Chorus of 200 will sing and dance 25 songs that celebrate holiday choral traditions and musical confections from classic melodies like “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies” from The Nutcracker, to popular hits like Dolly’s “Hard Candy Christmas” and Sia’s “Candy Cane Lane!” And we won’t stop until we’ve brought you into a world of “Pure Imagination” with a special tribute to the recent film Wonka and the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, showcasing some of the most magical music ever written!



RHINESTONE COWBOYS

March 22 & 23, 2025 | Saban Theatre



Glenn Campbell forgive us – It’s time for Country Music to get the GMCLA treatment! Turn the dial up, get out your sequin-studded hats and boots, and head on down to the Saban Theatre. GMCLA’s two hundred fabulous singers will sashay and sway to the first ladies and gay icons of Country – Dolly, Reba, Shania, Kacey, The Chicks, and more! We’ll also spotlight today’s hippest and gayest artists and allies who are revolutionizing Country – Beyoncé, Trixie Mattel and Orville Peck, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, and Chappell Roan. There will be new surprises and some old favorites to round out the party. Rhinestone Cowboys will be one for the record books!



DANCING QUEENS

June 21 & 22, 2025 | Saban Theatre



It’s a Pride Concert extravaganza celebrating the greatest music written for, about, or inspiring us, to dance. You’ll be dancing in the aisles when GMCLA’s 200 singers perform over 20 of the most iconic melodies from the worlds of classical music, film, theater, and pop. Just some of what we’ll cover includes classic films and musicals – Singin’ in the Rain, The King and I, My Fair Lady, Hairspray, The Producers, and decades of the greatest pop artists to today’s rising stars – Lionel Ritchie, Madonna, Bee Gees, Luther Vandross, ABBA, Earth Wind and Fire, Kylie Minogue, and Dua Lipa. Come celebrate Pride with us at our Season 46 Finale, with dance and production numbers filled with energy, artistry and pure joy!

GMCLA Season 46 three-concert subscription packages are $365 and go on sale on September 10, 2024, at www.GMCLA.org. Tickets for SUGARPLUM FAIRIES will go on sale at a later date to be announced.



Comments

