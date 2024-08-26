Garrett Clayton Returns To Catalina Jazz Club With HERO TO VILLAIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer and actor Garrett Clayton, star of Disney's Teen Beach Movie and Teen Beach 2 and Hairspray Live! on FOX is set to debut his new show Hero to Villain at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Thursday, September 19, at 8:30pm, and at Oscar's Palm Springs on Saturday, September 21, at 7pm.

In Hero to Villain, Garrett Clayton sings, dances, and reflects on amazing memories from Teen Beach Movie, Hairspray Live!, King Cobra, stage productions of IT the Musical, his celebrated social media presence, and much more. The show is a musical journey from ingenue to villain in his character work on stage and screen.

Garrett Clayton's many television credits include Day of Our Lives, Shake It Up, Holiday Spin (Lifetime), The Fosters (ABC Family), and more. Film credits include King Cobra and Don't Hang Up. He appeared at The Pasadena Playhouse alongside Al Pacino and Judith Light in Dotson Rader's play about the later life of Tennessee Williams, God Looked Away. His latest feature film, Our Family Pride, is set for release later this year and he will soon be joining the cast of Exorcistic, the Unauthorized Rock Musical Parody of The Exorcist off-Broadway.

Admission at Catalina is $25–$60. Artist Circle and VIP seating is available (includes post-show meet and greet). Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service. Minimums apply. Showtime is 8:30pm. Admission at Oscar's is $39.95–$79.95. VIP seating is available (includes post-show meet and greet). Doors open at 5:30pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply). Showtime is 7pm.

Tickets for both shows may be obtained online at www.ChrisIsaacsonPresents.com or www.TicketWeb.com. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028. Oscar's is located at 125 East Tahquitz Canyon Way in Palm Springs, 92262.

