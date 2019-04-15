Gabrielito Plays Blackbox @ The Edye At The Broad Stage. May 3

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents Gabrielito for the final show in the blackbox @ the edye series on Friday, May 3 at 8:00pm. Gabrielito Gonzalez is a performer whose career spans the wide gamut of television, film, music videos, commercials, theatre and concerts throughout the world. He is also a 2013 GRAMMY award-winning artist, singer/songwriter. Started in 2015, La Verdad (The Truth) is a Los Angeles based ensemble comprised of some of the finest musicians in LA. Usually a nine-piece ensemble, the group has stripped down tonight for a more intimate performance in The Edye.



Gabrielito has toured and shared billing with some of today's most celebrated artists, including Stevie Wonder, Juan Gabriel, Francisco Aguabella, Los Van Van and Quetzal. Gabrielito has also supported and opened for artists such as: Jerry Rivera, Ismael Miranda, Don Sonero, Jimmy Bosch, Celia Cruz, Pichi Perez (Sonora Ponceña), Tito Puente Jr., Tito Nieves, Dionne Warwick, Cubanismo,Aerosmith, Lila Downs, Taj Majal, Run-D.M.C., Los Lobos, Ozomatli, Ziggy Marley, Julieta Venegas, Jaguares,Blind Boys of Alabama and many more.



For over a decade, Gabrielito has collaborated with many local and nationally known Latin Jazz/Salsa groups suchas: Boogaloo Assassins, Johnny Polanco, Angel Lebron, Sabor Latino, Afro-Son, Rumbankete, Son Mayor, Guicho y La Tribu, Echo Park Project and many more. Started in 2015, La Verdad (The Truth) is a Los Angeles based ensemble. Comprised of some of the finest musicians in LA, La Verdad has been recording and touring nationally and abroad.



Jazz & Blues is made possible by a generous gift from Richard and Lisa Kendall. blackbox @ the edye at The Broad Stage is made possible in part by a generous gift from Ann Petersen.



About blackbox @ the edye at The Broad Stage | Curated and hosted by The Reverend Shawn Amos



New York's Cotton Club and Village Vanguard, Chicago's Kingston Mines, Kansas City's Reno Club, Los Angeles's Dunbar Hotel - these were more than just nightclubs. The Great American 20th century jazz and blues scene was a crucial gathering place where stories were shared and traditions handed down. In these sanctuaries, blacks, whites, rich and poor crossed lines to congregate and hold hands. In the early 1960s, curator Shawn Amos' mother, Shirl-ee May, sang jazz and blues at Club Harlem - a storied Atlantic City night spot home to a generation of African American performers. Throughout the early-mid 20th century, jazz and blues clubs like Club Harlem were the epicenter of urban American nightlife. Shawn Amos writes, "No doubt, people, souls were being saved. It's in the American rhythm and the rhyme. Jazz and blues is our music. It belongs to us. This music is ours. Jazz and blues is the tragedy and triumph of our shared history. It's the continual battle of our current circumstance. Jazz and blues cuts the shortest path from our heart to our head and up to a higher power. These deep grooves hold our fears, hopes and darkest demons. In this trying 21st century, jazz and blues reminds us of our interdependence. We let this music open our hearts."



Information, subscription packages and tickets priced $20 are available at thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200, or visiting at the box office at 1310 11thSt. Santa Monica CA 90401 beginning three hours prior to performance.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You