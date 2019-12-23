GROUNDLINGS MIX TAPE to Open in January

Every once in a blue moon a "Best of Sketch" show comes to town to delight audiences with its wild characters and only-seen-once-before sketch comedy genius. Come see what the brilliant cast of Groundlings and alumni unearth for this special four-week run when Groundlings Mix Tape comes to The Groundlings Theatre next month.

Directed by Groundlings Michael Churven and Chris Eckert, Groundlings Mix Tape will feature a rotating cast of Groundlings and alumni, so no performance will be the same!

The show will open on Friday, January 10th at a brand-new time, 7:30 p.m. Performances will run every Friday at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. through February 1st. Tickets are $18.00-$25.00.

The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.groundlings.com or call (323) 934-4747

The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences since 1974. They are a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin. The Groundlings School has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic geniuses from film and television such as Melissa McCarthy, Taran Killam, Jennifer Coolidge, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Chris Kattan, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. You can see catch Groundlings and recent alumni on shows such as Saturday Night Live (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman), The Righteous Gemstones (Edi Patterson & Tony Cavalero), Community (Jim Rash), Man with a Plan (Matt Cook), A.P. Bio (Lyric Lewis).





