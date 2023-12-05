GIL-SCOTT-HERON BLUESOLOGY to be Presented By Inner City Cultural Center II

Starring Gia Scott-Heron and an ensemble cast, this poetic performance will leave you inspired. Get your tickets now!

By: Dec. 05, 2023

"Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology," is a powerful tale of history that resonates today. Poets Jazz House is an eclectic band of spoken word artists spitting the powerful intensity of truth from the mind of Gil Scott-Heron. The words of Gil Scott-Heron are still relevant today because little has changed and history is being erased.

"Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology'' ensemble cast includes Gia Scott-Heron, Conney Williams, Yawo Watts, Lorenzo Frank, Clent Bowers, Artus Mansoir, Tuesday Conner & The Oracle aka Denise Lyles-Cook. This live performance is at the Willie Agee Playhouse in Inglewood Tuesday through Thursday, December 5th thru 7th; 11th and 13th and concludes with a reception each night.

Writer and Producer, Tuesday Conner, has created a masterful work of art designed to Heal the Soul and Educate Minds. Get your tickets at Click Here. - Willie Agee Playhouse, 600-698 North Park Avenue, Inglewood, CA. 90302.

For more information about "GIL SCOTT-HERON BLUESOLOGY"


