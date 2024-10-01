News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Full Cast Set For WAITING FOR GODOT at Geffen Playhouse

Performances begin on November 6.

By: Oct. 01, 2024
Full Cast Set For WAITING FOR GODOT at Geffen Playhouse Image
Geffen Playhouse has announced the full cast for Waiting for Godot, written by Nobel Prize winner Samuel Beckett (Endgame, Krapp's Last Tape) and directed by Judy Hegarty Lovett (The Realistic Joneses, How It Is). 

The cast includes Lincoln Bonilla (Jane the Virgin, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures) as Boy, Conor Lovett (I'll Find You, Versailles) as Pozzo, Aasif Mandvi (Evil, The Daily Show) as Estragon, Jack McSherry (Waiting for Godot Geffen Playhouse debut) as Boy, Adam Stein (Our Flag Means Death, Wait Until Dark) as Lucky and Rainn Wilson (Thom Pain, The Office) as Vladimir.

 

Previews for Waiting for Godot begin Wednesday, November 6, 2024, in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, November 14, 2024.

 

As Vladimir and Estragon wait and wait for the arrival of the elusive Godot, a cast of mysterious misfits interrupt their endless vigil in Samuel Beckett's tragi-comic masterpiece that has captivated audiences for decades. Timeless and multi-layered, Waiting for Godot changed the course of contemporary drama and remains as resonant and riveting as ever. Gare St Lazare Ireland, “the unparalleled Beckett champions” according to the New York Times, bring their wit and skill to what promises to be a Godot for the ages.

 

Geffen Playhouse is supported, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Department of Arts and Culture, and as part of Creative Recovery LA, an initiative funded by the American Rescue Plan.

 

Geffen Playhouse's Theater as a Lens for Justice initiative provides access to this production and supplementary programs for populations impacted by incarceration and is supported, in part, by Jayne Baron Sherman.

