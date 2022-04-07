Full Cast Announced For OUR COUNTRY'S GOOD At South Pasadena Theatre Workshop

The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop has announced the cast for a new production of Timberlake Wertenbaker's award-winning dark comedy, Our Country's Good. Set in newly colonized Australia in the late 18th century, the production will run from May 26 to June 26. SPTW Artistic Director and co-founder, Sally Godwin Smythe, will direct the cast of twelve.

The cast includes: Pat Towne as Governor Phillip/Robert Sideway, Robert Cesario as Captain David Collins/Meg Long, Kila Packett as Captain Watkin Tench/John Wisehammer, Tavis Baker as Major Robbie Ross/John Arscott, Patrick Brooker as Harry Brewer/Captain Campbell, Sam Cass as Ralph Clark, Esdras Toussaint as Black Cesar/Aborigine, Schuyler Mastain as Ketch Freeman, Grace Hawthorn as Mary Brenham/William Faddy, Daisy Donohue as Dabby Bryant/George Johnston, Michaela Ivey as Liz Morden/Reverend Johnson, and Danny Brown as Duckling Smith/Will Dawes.

Based on Thomas Keneally's historical novel, "The Playmaker," Our Country's Good tells the true story of Australia's first theatrical performance in 1789. The new penal colony in New South Wales, in what is now the city of Sydney, is populated by British Royal Navy, Marines, convicted petty thieves, protstitues, and murderers. A Royal Marine lieutenant casts a motley group of convicts to present a Restoration comedy for the celebration of King Goerge III's birthday. In order to defend his production to both the British officers and the criminals, he must convince them that "there is more to life than crime and punishment." The play is produced against a backdrop of food shortages and barbaric prison punishments. Yet as the barrier between captors and captives breakdown, they start to discover each other both onstage and behind the scenes.

Our Country's Good wrestles with themes prominent in a colonial world: a penal system that allows the corrupt to abuse their power; a bombastic, yet sincere discussion of how society should be treating the imprisoned; the subjugation and abuse of women; forbidden love; and the effects of PTSD on soldiers.

Recipient of the BBC Award: West End Play of the Year, the Laurence Olivier Award, the London Evening Standard Award and the New York Drama Critics Award, Our Country's Good is described as "a tribute to the transforming power of drama...It is heartening to find someone standing up for theatre's unique spiritual power" (The Guardian).

The production set is designed by Clay Wilcox, with lighting by Leigh Allen, costume design by Lena Sands, and sound design by Nick Foran. The prop master is Rachel Ross-Sullivan, dialect coach Deborah Ross-Sullivan, and stage manager is Kellie Hageman. The South Pasadena Theatre Workshop is located at 1507 El Centro Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030. Performances run May 26 to June 26. Thursday and Friday at 8pm. Saturday and Sunday at 5pm. Ticket information can be found on their website: www.SouthPasadenaTheatreWorkshop.com.