Foster Cat Productions to Present PUTTING IT TOGETHER Benefit

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Foster Cat Productions will present a special benefit performance of Stephen Sondheim's Putting It Together at The Broadwater Mainstage in Hollywood. Join them on December 13th at 8 PM and December 14th at 2 PM for a memorable show.

Presented by the Oscar-winning Producer Jonathan Sanger, known for his work on The Producers, The Elephant Man, and Vanilla Sky, this performance benefits the Best Friends Animal Society. A portion of the proceeds raised will support their mission to save the lives of homeless pets nationwide.

Directed by and featuring Harry White, Putting It Together is a two-act musical that weaves together songs from various Sondheim musicals, including well-known hits from Company and Sweeney Todd, alongside hidden gems from works like Dick Tracy, including Sondheim's one Oscar-winning song which has only ever been featured live in this show. Throughout the evening, two couples reflect on the complexities of modern relationships while a mysterious narrator observes. This revival is a remounting of the very first show by Foster Cat Productions.

Harry White and Elliot White shared, "We are really excited to bring this show back after the great response we got from our audience! Working with an Academy Award-winning producer like Jonathan Sanger, who shares our passion for the late composer, has been quite the privilege. Most importantly, we are excited to be donating our time and money raised to a good cause - Best Friends Animal Society. Giving back to the community is an integral part of what theatre is all about."

Comments