Foster Cat Productions to Present POWER PLAYS at The Groundlings

Foster Cat Productions will present its latest venture, Power Plays, an evening of comedy featuring two one-act plays from legendary comedians Elaine May and Alan Arkin. The show will run on August 16, 17, and 18 at 8 PM. Performances will be held at The Groundlings Gary Austin Stage on Melrose, a historic venue in the heart of Los Angeles' comedy scene.

Power Plays promises to be an unforgettable night of theater, combining the wit of two of America's comedy pioneers with the talents of today's stage artists. The evening consists of two one-acts: "The Way of All Fish" by Elaine May, and "Virtual Reality" by Alan Arkin. This 80-minute performance is a celebration of the rich history of American improvisational comedy, brought to life by a dedicated cast and crew.

"As an actor, one of the main highlights of 'Power Plays' has been to share the stage with Gerald Quist, a veteran of makeup design for film and stage with more than a handful of awards and nominations for his work. In this play, the actors have the herculean task of creating not just the characters, but the entire set and all props in front of the audience's very eyes, so being on the same wavelength is very important for us," says Elliot White, who stars in the Alan Arkin portion of the evening.

"The Power Plays were written by two legends, Elaine May and Alan Arkin, who were instrumental in the formation of American improvisational comedy as we know it via their work with the Compass Players and Second City in Chicago alongside Mike Nichols, Paul Sills, Barbara Harris, and many more beginning in the 1950s. As director, I thought we should put ourselves in a little time capsule; rehearsing using primarily the tools, techniques, and philosophies that were developed by those comedy heroes in Chicago," shares Harry White, the director of the show.

The company is thrilled to collaborate with five-time Emmy Award-winner Gerry Quist, who has transitioned from a distinguished makeup design career to acting. Additionally, working with Phyllis Katz, a founding member of The Groundlings, adds a special touch to this production, enhancing its authenticity and historical significance.

The full schedule is as follows:

Power Plays by Elaine May and Alan Arkin (80 mins) DATES: 8 PM on Sat 8/16, Sun 8/17, Mon 8/18

Tickets for Power Plays are available for purchase at https://groundlings.com/shows/powers-play-by-elaine-may-and-alan-arkin.

