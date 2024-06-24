First Annual Downtown Culver City Independence Celebration Announced At Town Plaza

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Culver City Downtown Business Association will be presenting the First Annual Downtown Culver City Independence Celebration on July 5 from 6:00pm to 9:30pm. With the full support of the Culver City Council, this new family-friendly event will be free to the public and begin with live music on Town Plaza followed by the first ever aerial drone light show in Culver City especially created to celebrate our nation's independence.

The Culver City Downtown Business Association has stepped in to replace the former Culver City Fireworks show, spearheading a new tradition for Culver City.

For information visit https://downtownculvercity.com.

The aerial light show celebrates America's birthday and the great history of Culver City, commemorating 100 years film making. Darrel Menthe, Executive Director of the Culver City Downtown Business Association said, “When I heard that the Fourth of July fireworks show was being discontinued, I knew we had to do something in Downtown Culver City. After seeing an aerial drone show after a Dodgers game, I realized this was the perfect solution. We are thrilled to present Culver City with a captivating and immersive light show that will form images in the evening sky reaching up to 300 feet in the air! Aerial drone light shows are rapidly spreading nationwide to replace traditional pyrotechnics as these are as exciting, non-polluting, and much safer.”

Menthe continued, “We chose July 5th this year so everyone can celebrate the 4th in their family's tradition, then have something else fun to do with the whole community on the Friday night of what is for many a four-day weekend. We're hoping this will become a new Culver City holiday family tradition- like the Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular, and our Hip and Historic Halloween.”

Culver City Downtown Business Association is working with Sky Elements, the leading drone light show provider in the United States. Their shows have been seen at Dodger Stadium, at the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, the Formula One Race in Las Vegas, and a Guinness record setting 1,500 drone Christmas show in central Texas in 2023. Sky Elements says, “Our experienced team has brought the art of drone light shows all across the country for community events. Drone light shows and aerial performances are redefining the future of entertainment on an immense scale.”

Also featured at the event will be Scouts to perform the flag salute. The National Anthem will be performed by Ava Sims, daughter of Culver City's Chief of Police, Jason Sims. Brenda Carsey and her band will be performing.

More performers and speakers to be announced at a later date.

More About The Culver City Business Association

The Culver City Downtown Business Association (DBA) is committed to creating the best possible experience for all those who work, live and play in Downtown Culver City while spreading the word about this hip and historic neighborhood. In addition to overseeing maintenance, lighting, and marketing programs we are the voice of all the small business owners who are the heart of our local economy. The DBA hosts seven major events each year centering the community in our downtown.

Comments