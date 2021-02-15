Films.Dance Continues With EDGING NORMAL

Films.Dance, a groundbreaking global film series produced by and under the creative direction of LA-based Jacob Jonas The Company continues on February 22 with EDGING NORMAL, the fifth of 15 short dance films to be released - to the community at no cost every Monday through May 8, 2021. EDGING NORMAL will be followed by ae??a?? - NOW on March 1, DADU on March 8, ANOTHER SERIOUS DANCE FILM on March 15 and SAME SKY on March 22, 2021. The films will premiere at 9 a.m. PST on the Web at Films.Dance, on Instagram on the @films.dance account, and the Films.Dance Facebook page. Films.Dance is co-presented by the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Chicago's Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater.



About EDGING NORMAL

EDGING NORMAL, a metaphorical tale of a man's struggle to shed his past in order to feel completely free, features Desmond Richardson, Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Complexions Contemporary Ballet, dancing a new work choreographed by Jacob Jonas. Directed by Andre Bato, Edging Normal features music co-composed by visionary Steve Hackman and jazz icon Dave Koz, a nine-time Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist. Richardson, hailed by The New York Times as among the great dancers of his time, has been a principal dancer with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Ballet Frankfurt and American Ballet Theatre, appeared in the Oscar-winning film Chicago, and garnered a Tony Award nomination for his work in the Broadway musical Fosse. He has also worked as a featured dancer for artists including Michael Jackson, Prince, Madonna and Aretha Franklin, among an extensive list of credits.



About Films.Dance

One of the most ambitious international dance film projects ever undertaken, Films.Dance engages more than 150 artists from 52 cities in 25 countries, culminating in 15 short films that have been shot during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Films.Dance is being made available to the public at no charge. Two of Los Angeles' foremost cultural organizations-the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts-have teamed up with Chicago's Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater to present Films.Dance.



Through non-traditional collaborations across cultures and continents, and led by the vision of Jacob Jonas, the series connects the perspectives of diverse artists from a range of disciplines, dance genres, abilities, and experiences. Filmed in locations ranging from Amsterdam, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, and London, to Los Angeles, New York, Nigeria, and Spain-Films.Dance exists at the intersection of dance, music, fashion, and film.



The films will premiere for free at 9 a.m. PST on the Web at Films.Dance, on Instagram on the @films.dance account, and the Films.Dance Facebook page. A series of weekly conversations and engagement events is in development and will allow for deeper exploration of the series themes, creative process, and perspectives of collaborating artists.



The initiative is presented in partnership with Somewhere Magazine, and co-presented by the Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater for Music and Dance, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, and Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts/CSUN.

