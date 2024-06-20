Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach Heats Up Summer with Daily Live Music Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In conjunction with the Fine Art Show, the Festival’s summer concert series, sponsored by City of Hope Orange County and Yamaha, promises to strike a chord with audiences with daily live music on the outdoor concert stage. From July 3 to August 30, 2024, the Festival will feature an eclectic mix of genres and extraordinary talent, with popular weekly series returning and two new, special must-see musical performances.

“We're thrilled to announce a vibrant and diverse musical lineup for this year’s Festival of Arts,” shared Christine Georgantas, Director of Exhibits and Events.This summer, the Festival of Arts proudly introduces a NEW music series, Spotlight on the Music of Hope Blue Piano, in partnership with City of Hope Orange County. After its debut at South Coast Plaza, the City of Hope’s blue "Hope" piano will take center stage at the Festival, honoring those touched by cancer. Performances in this series will take place on Saturdays from July 13 to August 10, 2024, featuring pianists Josh Nelson, John Proulx, Scott Wilkie, Bill Cantos, and Althea Waites.

Another not-to-be-missed NEW event is a one-night-only performance of Pacific Opera Project’s “The Mikado,” on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Known for its innovative and whimsical productions, Pacific Opera Project will bring Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular operetta to life with Harajuku-inspired costumes and a reworked libretto. Described as "about the most fun one can have in a Los Angeles theater right now" by Maestro Arts and Reviews, this performance will feature eye-popping colors, intricate choreography, and zany antics. This program has been funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

During its two-month summer season, audiences can enjoy daily live concerts as well as exciting weekly music series on select days. On Mondays from July 8 to August 26, 2024, sway to the sounds of live music with the Americana Music Series. This series showcases Southern California’s most talented Americana musicians, blending folk, country, blues, and bluegrass, with highlights including performances by Shawn Jones, Buzz Campbell and the Heartaches, and The Joni Mitchell Project with Kiki Ebsen. On Thursday nights from July 11 to August 29, 2024, sweeten up your summer with the Art, Jazz, Wine & Chocolate series (sponsored by Charles Schwab and Cambria Estate Winery). Indulge in specially selected wines paired with gourmet chocolates (additional fee applies) while enjoying soulful jazz performances by artists like Téka, The New Jet Set, Spencer Day, and the Scott Wilkie Band.

Kick off your weekend at the Festival of Arts on Fridays from July 12 to August 30, 2024 to celebrate legendary music icons with the Tremendous Tributes Music Series, featuring Southern California’s best tribute bands, including The Cream of Clapton Band, The Eagles Allstars, and Mad Dogs and the Englishman. On Saturday afternoons at 1pm from July 6 to August 17, 2024, enjoy Concerts on the Green with award-winning musicians like Greg Adams and East Bay Soul, Grace Kelly, and Poncho Sanchez. Sunday nights from July 7 to August 25, 2024, are dedicated to extraordinary singers in the Wow... That Girl Can Sing! Music Series, featuring Melanie Taylor, Paris Chansons, Lia Booth, and Josie James.

Performances are nightly from 5:30 to 7pm, as well as Saturdays from 1 to 2:30pm (excluding August 24 for private ticketed event) and select Sundays at 12pm. Concerts are free with Festival admission, with limited “nightclub” seating in a reserved section available for an additional fee. For full schedule and more information, visit www.foapom.com/summer-art-show/special-events

Set in the vibrant arts destination of Laguna Beach, Festival of Arts continues to captivate and inspire audiences with a stunning showcase of creativity and talent. In addition to the live entertainment, guests can browse artworks from 120 exhibiting artists, enjoy daily art classes, special events, and more. The Festival of Arts is sponsored in part by Volvo Cars, City of Hope Orange County, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, and KOST Radio 103.5.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

