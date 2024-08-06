Festival of Arts Will Host the Return of Festival Runway Fashion Show and Pacific Opera Project Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Festival of Arts has anounced the return of the highly anticipated Festival Runway Fashion Show on Sunday, August 18, 2024 from 12 noon to 2pm, and an exciting performance by the Pacific Opera Project on Saturday, August 17, 2024 from 5:30pm to 7pm, in partnership with the City of Laguna Beach.

"We are thrilled to bring back our Festival Runway Fashion Show and introduce the Pacific Opera Project to our community in one fun-filled weekend," said Sharbie Higuchi, Festival of Arts Marketing and PR Director. "These events highlight the incredible artistic talent and creativity that thrive within our community, and offer something truly special for everyone to enjoy."

The Festival Runway Fashion Show, one of the most popular events in the summer line-up, will once again grace the Festival Green, showcasing the incredible creativity and talent of the participating artists. This celebrated event highlights Festival exhibitors as they push their artistic limits and venture into the realm of fashion. Setting this competition apart is the challenge to create each outfit exclusively from recycled, reclaimed, and repurposed materials. It is a competition of arts, fashion, and creativity unlike any other. Some of the participating artists include Luciano Bortone (jeweler), Rowan Foley (pencil artist), Jeff Horn (painter), Elizabeth McGhee (painter), Anne Moore (printmaker), Cody Nicely (glass artist), Linda Potichke (jeweler), Nancy Swan (painter), and Sharon Williams (photographer).

The Festival Runway Fashion Show will be hosted by film production designer Nelson Coates, known for his work on films such as Crazy Rich Asians, Fifty Shades Freed, Flight, and The Proposal. Selecting the winners will be a panel of judges including Shelly Komarov, former costume designer and founder of the women’s sportswear and dress line KOMAROV; Gerard Stripling, Laguna Beach artist and former costume and set designer; and Pat Kollenda, Festival of Arts Board member and Laguna Beach Arts Commissioner. Up for grabs are cash prizes of $1,000 in four categories: “Most Creative Concept,” “Most Exciting Ensemble Inspired by a Fashion Designer,” “Most Innovative Use of Materials,” and “Most Glamorous and Elegant Red Carpet Worthy Creation.” There will also be a “People’s Choice Award” to be voted on at the event.

The Festival Runway Fashion Show will take place at the Festival of Arts on Sunday, August 18 from 12 noon to 2pm and is free with Festival admission. This year, visitors who bring a gently-used item of clothing to donate to Working Wardrobes will receive free Festival of Arts admission. One admission per person, valid for August 18, 2024 only. Purchase reserved seating and sit in the front row at the Fashion Show for $30 (with a $5 per reserved seat service charge) and Festival admission is included.

Adding to the excitement of the weekend, the Festival of Arts, in partnership with the City of Laguna Beach, proudly presents the Pacific Opera Project’s performance of "The Mikado" on Saturday, August 17, from 5:30pm to 7pm. Renowned for their engaging and accessible productions, the Pacific Opera Project (POP) offers a fresh and vibrant take on this classic Gilbert and Sullivan opera.

With colorful costumes, lively performances, and a modern twist, "The Mikado" promises to captivate audiences and provide an unforgettable evening of entertainment. The production features eye-popping colors, intricate choreography, and zany antics, giving this classic a signature POP twist. Additionally, a reworked libretto is sure to surprise even Gilbert & Sullivan aficionados with its unique take on what was originally a thinly-veiled critique of British nobility and politics. The performance is presented fully costumed, with a star-studded cast of POP regulars, including E. Scott Levin, Janet Todd, and Phil Meyer. This program is funded by the lodging establishments of Laguna Beach.

The Festival Runway Fashion Show and Pacific Opera Project’s performance are free with Festival admission. General admission is $15, students and seniors $11, and children 6-12 $5. Admission is free for children 5 and under, military personnel, and Laguna Beach residents. Both events will take place at the Festival of Arts grounds in Laguna Beach. Reserved seating for the Festival Runway Fashion Show is available now and can be purchased through the Festival of Arts ticket office. Reserved seating is not available for Pacific Opera Project, however there will be open seating available on a first come, first serve basis.

To stay up to date on all things Pageant of the Masters and Festival of Arts, follow the Festival on social media at @FestivalPageant and visit www.foapom.com.

