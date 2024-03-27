Festival of Arts Hosts Fresh Faces Exhibit at FoaSouth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show in Laguna Beach is gearing up for its grand opening this summer on July 3, 2024. However, before the main event this summer, art enthusiasts and patrons have an opportunity to preview the captivating works of many first-time Festival exhibitors at Fresh Faces 2024.

Starting on Tuesday, April 9th, at the Festival's satellite gallery foaSOUTH, this highly-anticipated exhibition will showcase a fascinating look into the innovative and diverse artwork of 18 talented artists from Orange County, California. Fresh Faces 2024 will be on display until June 10th, with a special reception to meet the artists scheduled for Thursday, May 2, from 6-7pm, coinciding with the First Thursday Art Walk. The event is free and open to the public. foaSOUTH is located inside Active Culture at 1006 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651.

“Fresh Faces 2024 presents an incredible array of artworks embodying the creativity and high-quality standards that have become synonymous with the Festival of Arts,” said Director of Exhibits, Christine Georgantas. “We're excited to feature the works of eighteen of the twenty new artists in this exhibit, highlighting the vibrant artistic community of Orange County, California and the exceptional caliber of artists at the Festival.”

Fresh Faces 2024 will coincide with World Art Day on April 15th, opening its doors on April 9th and running through June 10th, 2024. The exhibition showcases a wide spectrum of mediums, including painting, photography, glass, mixed media, and more.

The artists and mediums presented are:

Antoinette Barnum (Acrylic)

Alla Bartoshchuk (Oil)

Yang Dong (Mixed Media)

Brian Haberlin (Watercolor)

Elaine Hughes (Oil)

Jeffrey Hurlbut (Mixed Media)

Lovisa Kjerrgren (Acrylic)

Jason Li (Watercolors)

Lynleigh Love (Glass)

Kelley Mogilka (Oil)

Gary William Musgrave (Mixed Media)

Cody Nicely (Glass)

Siân Poeschl (Glass)

Kathleen M. Robison (Oil)

Becky Ryan (Watercolor)

Carey Schneider (Photography)

Sachiko Sukegawa (Fiber/Textile)

Sharon Williams (Photography)

Since its founding in 1932, the Festival of Arts has been a cornerstone of artistic expression, providing a platform for countless artists to share their work with the world. Christine Georgantas adds, “Our enthusiasm continues to grow as we eagerly anticipate the opening of this exhibit.”

Fresh Faces 2024 is positioned to not only celebrate the diverse talents of the newly participating exhibiting artists but also underscore the Festival's enduring commitment to fostering creativity and enriching our community's cultural landscape.

Fresh Faces 2024 is open daily 9am to 8pm, April 9th through June 10th at the Festival of Arts satellite gallery foaSOUTH, located inside Active Culture at 1006 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. To learn more information visit www.foapom.com or follow @FestivalPageant on social media. To support the Festival of Arts, please visitwww.foapom.com/supportnow.