Festival of Arts Hosts “Endless Summer” at foaSouth: A Tribute to Southern California Art

This fall, the Festival of Arts will present Endless Summer, an inspiring exhibit that showcases the beauty and creativity of Southern California through the eyes of contemporary artists. Located at foaSouth, inside Active Culture at 1006 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651, this exhibit will run from October 1, 2024, to January 20, 2025.

Endless Summer features fourteen stunning works by Festival artists Mark Jacobucci, Brad Neal, Paige Oden, John Repka, Anthony Salvo, Michael Situ and Mike Tauber, each capturing their personal interpretations of cherished summer experiences in Laguna Beach. This exhibit pays homage to the early 20th-century impressionists who settled in Southern California artist colonies, devoted to portraying the region's unique atmosphere and breathtaking landscapes. Their remarkable contributions not only defined a movement but also played a crucial role in establishing Laguna Beach as a city renowned for its artists and art.

The public is invited to a special reception at foaSouth on November 7, 2024, as part of First Thursdays Art Walk, where attendees can meet the artists and enjoy the vibrant spirit of the exhibit. Through their work, these creators express that the greatest act of devotion is the passionate expression of love through art, a sentiment that continues to resonate deeply within the local artistic community today.

The foaSouth exhibit is located at 1006 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. It is part of an ongoing series of shows that the Festival of Arts is holding at the location year round. The building is open to the public Monday through Friday 9am - 9pm, and Saturday and Sunday 8am - 9pm. Admission is free. The Festival of Arts is a non-profit organization whose proceeds support the arts in and about Laguna Beach. For more information call (949) 494-1145 or go to www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

