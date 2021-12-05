Fall in Love With Jesse Rath And Nicole Sousa in J. Holtham's THE SPHERE OF FIXED STARS IN THE HEAVENS

BESPOKE PLAYS - a bicoastal new play development series - announces Jesse Rath (Being Human, Supergirl) and Nicole Sousa (This Game's Called Murder) will star in the first staged readings of The Sphere of Fixed Stars in the Heavens by J. Holtham (Supergirl, Handmaid's Tale), directed by Stephanie Sheh with narration by Madi Goff.

On a rooftop in North Hollywood, Owen and Elodie meet at a friend's birthday party. Then they meet again. And again. And again. They get to know each other, learn about each other, and maybe start to like each other. Again. And again. And again. For both of them, this one encounter challenges what they know about love, desire, hope and time. They discover that nothing lasts forever...except some things do.

The readings will take place December 12th and 13th at 7pm at The Pico (10508 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064). Masks and proof of vaccination will be required. General admission tickets are $20, with some $10 tickets available for each performance, and can be purchased at: https://sphere-of-fixed-stars-bespoke-plays.eventbrite.com.

This reading kicks off the fourth season for BESPOKE PLAYS, a bicoastal industry reading series produced by Christine Boylan and Ellie Pyle, in association with Ryan McCurdy. They seek to create opportunities for exchange between Los Angeles and NYC for writers with diverse stories and worldviews using staged readings customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play. The direct intention is getting new plays published and programmed. Find out more at www.BespokePlays.com.