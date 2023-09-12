FRANKENSTEIN 1930 is Opening Soon at Long Beach Playhouse

Performances run September 23 – October 21, 2023.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

FRANKENSTEIN 1930 is Opening Soon at Long Beach Playhouse

As Autumn slides in, bringing shorter days and thoughts of holidays ahead, the Long Beach Playhouse will bring one of the season’s classic tales to its stage. Frankenstein 1930. Playwright Fred Carmichael’s love of the iconic movie inspired him to both pay homage to the film and bring a bit of lightness, romance, and a different take on how this tale should end.

In 1818, when she was just 20 years old, Mary Shelley wrote the novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus. The classic horror story follows Victor Frankenstein, obsessed with his desire to create life from death and prove his genius to those who doubt him. Legendary director, James Whale, brought the creature and story to life in his 1931 film, Frankenstein.

Carmichael’s play has it all. A stone walled laboratory, the crazed scientist, angry villagers, a swooning heroine, a fearful storm and the hideous, yet pathetic creation, with his confused mind and powerful body.

“The play amplifies the film's suspenseful horror,” said Playhouse Executive Director Madison Mooney. “We get to know the characters better, there’s an added love story and a cleverly delivered new ending. It’s lighter, more funny lines, but still the Frankenstein we know.”

Sean Gray, Playhouse Producing Artistic Director, asked David Scaglione to direct the show. Scaglione’s experience in theater, including 38 years teaching the subject at Orange Coast College, perfectly blended the need for nuanced performances with the need to create a visual spectacle for the set and for the creature at the center of the drama.   

“This show is a technical colossus,” said Gray. “It’s got a fearful, raging storm, a crazed scientist, a lumbering creature, an angry mob, and a sweet love story. It gives us a lot of creative opportunities to use lighting, sound effects, and visual tricks to heighten the emotions of the story. The audience will be captivated from the first moment to the last.”

The 13-member cast welcomes seven actors making their Playhouse debut, Charlie Spencer, Adriana Catanzarite, McKayla Spence, Daniel Hasty, Renee Schwarz, Athena Wellengard, and Amber Solis. The six returning actors are David Vaillancourt, Sean Wellengard, Geraldine D. Fuentes, JD Rinde, Mitchell Nunn, and Nancy Fleming.

“This is the perfect start to Halloween,” said Mooney. “Buy a ticket and prepare to leave the theater ready for scary monsters and trick or treaters!”

SPECIAL EVENTS FOR THIS PLAY:

·      Pay what you can Thursday September 21 - community members can see this production for whatever they can afford

·      Ten Dollar Preview Friday September 22 – all tickets $10

·      Opening Night Champagne Reception with cast on September 23 - Tickets are $35.00 Sponsored by The Port of Long Beach



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








