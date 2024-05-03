STUDIO 54 REWIND Comes to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Turn back time and dance, dance, dance at "STUDIO 54 Rewind" presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Saturday, May 18, from 6 - 10 p.m., at DAER Nightclub (1 Seminole Way, Hollywood). The ultimate lavish disco party to benefit FLITE Center has added new entertainment and sponsors to its dazzling lineup.

All proceeds benefit FLITE Center programs and services, which provide young adults with resources and support to help them transition to independent living. FLITE Center is a one-stop resource center offering all supportive services to youth aging out of foster care, chronically homeless youth, human trafficking survivors, and LGBTQ+ youth.

Party-goers will step back in time to relive the glitz and glamour of the legendary Studio 54 with food, the hottest grooves and live performances courtesy of nationally renowned entertainers Velvet Lenore performing Donna Summer and Michael Dean as Cher.

“Last year’s STUDIO 54 fundraiser was a smashing success so we are rewinding back and planning another amazing event,” said Christine Frederick, FLITE Center CEO. “ We can’t wait to collaborate with Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to create this next chapter which will raise much needed funds for the important work that we do at FLITE Center.”

From the moment guests step inside, they will be transported to a hypnotizing party atmosphere with popular hits, pulsating lights, champagne toasts, open bar, and gourmet bites. In addition, guests will leave the event with coveted prizes from a balloon pop and luxury auction. Once the event concludes, guests may continue the party at DAER Nightclub, or choose to explore the many amenities of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

“STUDIO 54 Rewind" co-chairs are Susan Renneisen, vice president of community affairs and special events at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and Julie Williamson-Bresset, senior vice president and private client advisor with Bank of America.

Frederick added, “On behalf of all of us at FLITE Center, we offer our sincere thanks to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and our committed partners, both companies and individuals, for their ongoing support.

“STUDIO 54 Rewind" is presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and sponsored by Memorial Healthcare System, Bank of America, Broward Health, Waterfall Bank, Walgreens, SouthState Bank, Synovus, GPR | Goodman Public Relations, OUTClique, Coldwell Banker Realty Cares Foundation, Dex Imaging, GrayRobinson, Premiere Aircraft Sales, Strategic Benefits and Tower Club. Media sponsors are Lifestyle Media Group and South Florida Business & Wealth. In-kind sponsors include Muscle Vodka, Funky Buddha Brewery, Lyres Prosecco, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Papa’s Pilar Rum Ernest Hemingway, Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits, Todd’s Catering and Covar Global Marketing.

General admission tickets start at $150; VIP tickets are $250 each and can be purchased at flitecenter.org/Rewind54.

