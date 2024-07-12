FOREVER FLAMENCO to Return to The Fountain Theatre With Four Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The summer just got even hotter! The Fountain Theatre's beloved Forever Flamenco series will return, paying homage to series founder Deborah Culver Lawlor with four blow-out performances in August.



Dubbed the “Fountain Theatre's godmother of flamenco” by the Los Angeles Times, Lawler, who passed away last year at the age of 83, curated the series for over 30 years, producing hundreds of authentic Spanish flamenco performances at the Fountain's intimate, 80-seat venue. “Flamenco comes out of the life of a gypsy,” she once said in an interview. “It's an extremely difficult dance form that requires years to get into your body.”



Forever Flamenco regulars will recognize their favorite performers, many of whom were first introduced to the Fountain stage by Lawlor, as well as some exciting new faces. Four scorching performances are set for Saturday, Aug. 3; Saturday, Aug. 10; Saturday, Aug. 17; and Friday, Aug. 23. All performances begin at 8 p.m.; details below. Olé!



PERFORMANCE DETAILS

All performances at 8 p.m.



• Saturday, Aug. 3: “Amor”, artistic direction by Reyes Barrios

Dancers: Yaelisa and Rocio Carrera

Singer/Dancer: Reyes Barrios

Singer: Antonio de Jerez

Guitarist: Antonio Triana

Violin: David Morales Boroff



• Saturday, Aug. 10: “Camino, Caminas” artistic direction by Timo Nuñez

Dancer: Timo Nuñez

Singer/Dancer: Clare Rodriguez

Singer: Pepele Mendez

Guitarist: José Tanaka



• Saturday, Aug. 17: “Casta Flamenca” artistic direction by Lakshmi Basile

Dancer: Lakshmi Basile “La Chimi”

Dancer: Cristina Moguel

Dancer: Briseyda Zarate

Guitarist: José Tanaka

Singer: Pepele Mendez



• Friday, Aug. 23: “Caminos Flamencos” artistic direction by Yaelisa

Dancers: Yaelisa, Vanessa Albalos and Alexandra Rozo

Guitarist: Jason Mcguire

Singer: Felix de Lola



WHERE:

The Fountain Theatre

5060 Fountain Ave.

Los Angeles CA 90029

(Fountain at Normandie)



TICKETS:

• VIP seating (first two rows): $50

• Regular seating: $40

• Senior: $35

• Student: $25



PARKING:

• Secure, on-site parking: $5

• Street parking available in the neighborhood north of Fountain Ave.

• No parking after 6 p.m. on Mariposa or Alexandria Avenues south of Fountain Ave.

• Allow extra time to find street parking; make sure to read all parking signs



PHOTOS:

Click here to download high-resolution photos.



HOW:

FountainTheatre.com

(323) 663-1525

