FOREVER FLAMENCO to Return to The Fountain Theatre With Four Performances

The summer just got even hotter! The Fountain Theatre's beloved Forever Flamenco series will return, paying homage to series founder Deborah Culver Lawlor with four blow-out performances in August.
Dubbed the “Fountain Theatre's godmother of flamenco” by the Los Angeles Times, Lawler, who passed away last year at the age of 83, curated the series for over 30 years, producing hundreds of authentic Spanish flamenco performances at the Fountain's intimate, 80-seat venue. “Flamenco comes out of the life of a gypsy,” she once said in an interview. “It's an extremely difficult dance form that requires years to get into your body.”
Forever Flamenco regulars will recognize their favorite performers, many of whom were first introduced to the Fountain stage by Lawlor, as well as some exciting new faces. Four scorching performances are set for Saturday, Aug. 3; Saturday, Aug. 10; Saturday, Aug. 17; and Friday, Aug. 23. All performances begin at 8 p.m.; details below. Olé!
• Saturday, Aug. 3: “Amor”, artistic direction by Reyes Barrios
Dancers: Yaelisa and Rocio Carrera
Singer/Dancer: Reyes Barrios
Singer: Antonio de Jerez
Guitarist: Antonio Triana
Violin: David Morales Boroff
• Saturday, Aug. 10: “Camino, Caminas” artistic direction by Timo Nuñez
Dancer: Timo Nuñez
Singer/Dancer: Clare Rodriguez
Singer: Pepele Mendez
Guitarist: José Tanaka
• Saturday, Aug. 17: “Casta Flamenca” artistic direction by Lakshmi Basile
Dancer: Lakshmi Basile “La Chimi”
Dancer: Cristina Moguel
Dancer: Briseyda Zarate
Guitarist: José Tanaka
Singer: Pepele Mendez
• Friday, Aug. 23: “Caminos Flamencos” artistic direction by Yaelisa
Dancers: Yaelisa, Vanessa Albalos and Alexandra Rozo
Guitarist: Jason Mcguire
Singer: Felix de Lola
WHERE:
The Fountain Theatre
5060 Fountain Ave.
Los Angeles CA 90029
(Fountain at Normandie)
TICKETS:
• VIP seating (first two rows): $50
• Regular seating: $40
• Senior: $35
• Student: $25
PARKING:
• Secure, on-site parking: $5
• Street parking available in the neighborhood north of Fountain Ave.
• No parking after 6 p.m. on Mariposa or Alexandria Avenues south of Fountain Ave.
• Allow extra time to find street parking; make sure to read all parking signs
PHOTOS:
Click here to download high-resolution photos.
HOW:
FountainTheatre.com
(323) 663-1525
