FOA Foundation Awards $100,400 In Art Grants For 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The FOA Foundation has announced the nineteen organizations awarded $100,400 total in arts grants for the 2024 year.

The FOA Foundation helps fund the many art-related non-profits in the Laguna Beach community, emphasizing those dedicated to education and the cultural enrichment of the local community through the arts.

"Laguna Beach owes much of its cultural richness to the tireless efforts of our local arts organizations," shared Kathy Jones, President of the FOA Foundation. “We applaud the dedication and passion of each organization for their invaluable contributions to the cultural fabric of Laguna Beach."

The 2024 Art Grants recipients are:

3340 Recital Series

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Festival of Arts

Laguna Beach High School Band Boosters

Laguna Beach High School Ceramics

Laguna Beach Schools Performing Arts Boosters

Laguna Beach Live

Laguna Art Museum

Laguna Beach Seniors, Inc.

Laguna Community Concert Band

Laguna Dance Festival

Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association

LagunaTunes Community Chorus

LOCA, Inc.

No Square Theatre

Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund

Third Street Writers

Thurston Middle School - Drama

The FOA Foundation, formally the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, was established in 1989 to preserve and promote the fine arts and all other artistic endeavors in and about the City of Laguna Beach, California. Since its establishment, the Foundation has awarded nearly $3.0 million in grants to strengthen Laguna Beach's arts, culture, and creative expression.

The FOA Foundation is comprised of a board of trustees who oversees and administers the program including Kathy Jones (president), John Campbell (vice president), Bob Earl (treasurer), Kirsten Whalen (secretary), Jacquie Moffett (board member), Jeff Redeker (board member), Michelle Reindl (board member), and Jeff Rovner (board member).

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION

In 1989, the Festival of Arts with a $1.5 million donation established the Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, in order to guarantee annual financial support for the arts in Laguna Beach. The FOA Foundation, co-founded by John Rayment and David Young, was designed to hold these funds in a permanent endowment. The earnings and income from this endowment would be distributed annually in the form of scholarships to graduates of Laguna Beach High School and as grants to nonprofit art organizations and educational institutions in and about the city of Laguna Beach. The FOA Foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts. In 2007, the Festival of Arts assumed the financial responsibility of the art scholarships, enabling The FOA Foundation to focus on its grant program for local non-profit art organizations.