FANCY NANCY, THE MUSICAL Returns to Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, announces its 5th production of "Fancy Nancy, The Musical" the stage adaptation of the best-selling series of books by Jane O'Connor and illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser. The 2012 play by Susan DiLallo (book and lyrics) and Danny Abosch (music) is the second show in the venue's 2022 TYA Family Series and is suited for all age groups.

"Fancy Nancy, The Musical" follows Nancy and her friends Bree, Rhonda, Wanda, and Lionel as they prepare to perform in their very first show -- "Deep Sea Dances." Nancy is positive (that's fancy for "100 percent sure"), that she and Bree will be picked to be mermaids. When another girl wins the coveted role, Nancy is stuck playing a dreary, dull tree. Can Nancy bring fancy flair to her role, even though it isn't the one she wanted?

Chance Theater first staged "Fancy Nancy, The Musical" in May 2015. The show was an instant hit and audiences always end up clamoring to have the show return... which it did three more times, most recently in October 2018. It was actually set to make a return in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all live theatrical performances.

When asked what excited her most about bringing the show back after a 3-year hiatus, "Fancy Nancy" director Laura M. Hathaway said, "There are always young audience members who have never been to a live show before," said "Fancy Nancy" director Laura M. Hathaway. "Seeing Nancy and her friends and getting to meet them is something that these audiences are so excited for. Plus, the show is a delight for young and adult audiences alike."

This year's production has a change in store... "After 3 years, the show might look a little different to some who have seen it in the past," said Hathaway. "The stage will be in a different configuration this time around so rather than proscenium (with the audience all on one side), it will be in a thrust (with audiences on three sides of the stage). This means that you will be even more immersed in the 'Fancy Nancy' world and even closer to the characters that you love!"

When asked what it is about "Fancy Nancy, The Musical" that has made the show so popular, Hathaway said, "At the end of the day, Nancy learns a lesson about being a kind and supportive friend. Whether you like sports or mermaids or eating snacks, being true to who you are is the fanciest thing you can do! You don't have to be the star to be fancy - you find fanciness inside of you and let it shine through what you do. I just love that."

Another way for families to fully immerse themselves in the show is to sign up for a "Party with Nancy & Friends"! Following most performances, audiences will have the chance to buy tickets to play fun games, enjoy yummy treats, and make splendid crafts with the cast of characters from the show! Tickets for this special event cost $25 for children (ages 4-12) and $20 for chaperones (which is a fancy word for "Adult").

Joining Laura Hathaway on the design team for "Fancy Nancy, The Musical" are music director Robyn Manion ("Edges"), costume designer Christina Perez ("Next to Normal"), scenic designer Megan Hill ("A Charlie Brown Christmas"), lighting designer Masako Tobaru ("Striking 12"), and stage manager Lindsay Marsh ("Parade").

The cast of "Fancy Nancy, The Musical" will feature a mix of newcomers and returning actors - Jillian Batt ("Alice in Wonderland") and Angela Griswold ("A Charlie Brown Christmas") share the role of Nancy; Julie Parker (Chance debut) and Liz B. Williams ("A Chorus Line") share the role of Bree; Gabbie Adner ("Parade") plays Rhonda; Alyssa Corella ("A Wrinkle In Time") plays Wanda; Emily Abeles ("Anne of Green Gables") will be the swing for Wanda and Rhonda; Jaylen Baham ("Next to Normal") and Matt Takahashi ("A Charlie Brown Christmas") share the role of Lionel; and Katie Brown ("Loch Ness, A New Musical") and Erika C. Miller ("She Loves Me") will share the role of Mrs. Clancy.

The executive producer for "Fancy Nancy, The Musical" is Robert Berman. Bette & Wylie Aitken are producers for the entire 2022 Season and The Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar are the season's associate producers.

ABOUT CHANCE THEATER

Proud to be one of the leading ensemble-driven theatre companies in Southern California, CHANCE THEATER has received the National Theatre Company grant from American Theatre Wing for "nurturing a community of artists in ways that strengthen and demonstrate the quality, diversity, and dynamism of American theatre." The Chance recently won eight OC Theatre Guild Awards, including Outstand Production of a Musical for its intimate revival of Fun Home. Previously, Chance Theater won eight Ovation Awards, including four for Best Production of a Musical (Intimate Theatre), as well as four LADCC Awards, including the Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding Season. The Anaheim City Council named Chance Theater "the Official Resident Theater Company of Anaheim" in 2014, and Arts Orange County has twice named the Chance as "Outstanding Arts Organization."

Known for using bold and personal storytelling to promote dialogue and connection within the Southern California theatrical landscape, the Chance is committed to contributing to a more compassionate, connected and creative community. As a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, The Theatrical Producers League of Los Angeles, and OC Theatre Guild, Chance Theater continues to bring national attention to the Southern California and Orange County theater scenes.

Pictured: Matt Takahashi as Lionel, Monika Peña as Rhonda, Angela Griswold as Nancy, Liz B. Williams as Bree, and Megan McCarthy as Wanda in "Fancy Nancy, The Musical." With book & lyrics by Susan DiLallo, music by Danny Abosch, and based on the popular book series by Jane O'Connor and illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser.