FANCY NANCY SPLENDIFEROUS CHRISTMAS Set for Chance Theater This December

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, will present the encore presentation of Fancy Nancy, Splendiferous Christmas, the delightful stage adaptation of the beloved book series by Jane O'Connor, illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser, from December 6, 2024 — December 22, 2024. This enchanting musical features a book by Cara Lustik and Matthew Hardy, music by Randy Klein, lyrics by Matthew Hardy, and Orchestrations and Vocal Arrangements Randy Klein. Directed by James Michael McHale (Sweeney Todd, Chance Resident Artist), with music direction by Jimmy Beall (Fancy Nancy, Splendiferous Christmas), this production promises to delight audiences of all ages.

Fancy Nancy, Splendiferous Christmas follows Nancy and her presents with elegant wrapping paper, festive decorations, Christmas cookies with sprinkles – and who could forget the tree? After all, there is no such thing as too much tinsel. Ooh, la la! This year, Nancy is especially excited. After selling some of her old gowns and accessories, she has enough money to buy a brand-new sparkly tree topper. She simply cannot wait to decorate the Christmas tree. But when things don't turn out the way Nancy planned, does Christmas still stand a chance of being splendiferous?

This seventy-five minute-long musical weaves together drama and humor, featuring a refreshing sound that blends elements of swing with contemporary pop. As the story unfolds, everyone learns the true meaning of the holiday season.

Robin Preiss Glasser, the award-winning illustrator of Fancy Nancy and a longtime supporter and patron of Chance Theater, has played a special role in our production of Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas and Fancy Nancy. In addition to being inspired by her beloved illustrations, Robin has personally contributed to the scenic and prop design elements, enhancing the world of Fancy Nancy on stage. She has also made regular visits to the theater, where she takes photos with the cast and patrons, signs autographs, and even offers face paintings for young fans.

For this production, our lobby will be transformed into a “Nancy Boutique,” mirroring what happens in the show, complete with themed props, costumes, and decorations. Join us for this festive celebration filled with laughter, music, and holiday spirit.

Joining McHale and Beall on the design team for Fancy Nancy, Splendiferous Christmas is Costume Designer Christina Perez (Next to Normal), scenic designer Megan Hill (Fancy Nancy, The Musical, Chance Resident Artist), lighting and sound designer Masako Tobaru (Ride the Cyclone, Chance Resident Artist), and stage manager James Tran (Striking 12, Chance Resident Artist).

The two rotating casts for “Fancy Nancy, Splendiferous Christmas” will feature a mix of newcomers and returning actors – Kristin Cortines (Fancy Nancy, the Musical) and Georgia Kate (Chance stage debut) will play Nancy, Katelyn Spurgin (She Loves Me) and Haley Catherine (Fancy Nancy, the Musical) play Mother; Abel Miramontes (Sweeney Todd) and Matt Takahashi (The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, Chance Theater Resident Artist) play Father; Shai Culver (A Charlie Brown Christmas) and Brooklyn Vizcarra (The Secret Garden) play Jojo; and Robin Walton (Hairspray, Chance Resident Artist) and Richard Comeau (James and The Giant Peach) will be Grandpa and Mrs. Devine.

Tickets for Fancy Nancy, Splendiferous Christmas are now on sale, and can be purchased online at www.ChanceTheater.com/fnsc2024 or by calling the box office at (888) 455-4212. Early booking is recommended due to expected high demand.

Our 2024 Executive Season Producers are Bette & Wylie Aitken, with Associate Season Producers the Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar. The Executive Producer is Robert Berman.

ABOUT CHANCE THEATER

Proud to be one of the leading ensemble-driven theatre companies in Southern California, Chance Theater has received the National Theatre Company grant from American Theatre Wing for “nurturing a community of artists in ways that strengthen and demonstrate the quality, diversity, and dynamism of American theatre.” The Chance won 31 OCTG Theatre Awards, including two for Outstanding Production of a Musical (“Next to Normal” and “Fun Home”) and one for Outstanding Production of a Play (“Cry It Out”). Previously, Chance Theater won eight Ovation Awards, including four for Best Production of a Musical (Intimate Theatre), and four LADCC Awards, including the Polly Warfield Award for Outstanding Season. The Anaheim City Council named Chance Theater “the Official Resident Theater Company of Anaheim” in 2014, and Arts Orange County has twice named the Chance as “Outstanding Arts Organization.” Known for using bold and personal storytelling to promote dialogue and connection within the Southern California theatrical landscape, the Chance is committed to contributing to a more compassionate, connected, and creative community. As a constituent member of Theatre Communications Group, The Theatrical Producers League of Los Angeles, and OC Theatre Guild, Chance Theater continues to bring national attention to the Southern California and Orange County theater scenes.

