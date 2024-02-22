FAITHLESS: A World Premiere By Jon Klein Comes To The Victory Theatre Center

The Victory Theatre Center will present the World Premiere of FAITHLESS by playwright-in-residence Jon Klein, author of 30 produced plays.

This witty and moving portrait of a family facing deeply intense life questions, runs March 8th through April 14 in the Big Victory at The Victory Theatre Center in Burbank with Victory Artistic Director Maria Gobetti at the helm.

On a snowy winter night this family starts their journey towards possible reconciliation. John Idakitis as Gus (seen at the Victory in A Terminal Event), his stepson Jon Sprik (recently seen as Bottom in Theatricum Botanicum's A Midsummers Night's Dream and on TV in Lifetime's series As Luck Would Have It), his stepdaughter Melissa Ortiz (seen as Regan in SF Shake's King Lear and as Sofia in Circle X Theatre's Do You Feel Anger), and Joseé Gourdine taking on the role of Rosie, Gus's 16 year old adopted daughter ---all four star in this comedy drama.

Jon Klein is the author of over thirty produced plays, performed Off-Broadway and at many prestigious regional theatres. He also was the head of the MFA Playwriting Program at Catholic University of America in Washington DC. Now that he's moved to California, "We are very happy to have Jon as Playwright-In-Residence at The Victory" says Maria Gobetti. This is his fifth play for The Victory Theatre -the others were the West Coast Premiere of T BONE N WEASEL and the premieres of WISHING WELL, SUGGESTIBILITY, and RESOLVING HEDDA.

Klein states: "I wrote this play - and the character of Gus - for Tom Ormeny, Maria Gobetti' s husband and a brilliant actor, director, and producer. Sadly, he passed away last year, and we must do FAITHLESS in his absence. We are dedicating this production to Tom's memory."

The creative team for FAITHLESS includes Set Designer Evan Bartoletti, Lighting Designer Carol Doehring, Sound Designer Noah Andrade, Costume Designer Michael Mullen, Graphic Designer Jennifer Logan, Dramaturg Gail Bryson, Social Media Manager Austin Highsmith, and Photographer Tim Sullens. The Stage Manager is Margaret Saba. Erick Marquez is Associate Producer. Maria Gobetti and Evan Bartoletti produce for The Victory Theatre Center.

Tickets

FAITHLESS open March 8th through April 14th. Performances are Fridays & Saturdays at 8 pm, and Sundays at 4 pm. Tickets range from $28-$38. The Victory Theatre Center is located at 3326 W. Victory Blvd in Burbank, CA 91505.

For information and to purchase tickets, call 818-841-5421 or go to www.thevictorytheatrecenter.org.