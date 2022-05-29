F#@% Julie To Premiere at Hollywood Fringe Festival

What would you do if your greatest idea was stolen by one of America's most beloved stars? Dynamic writer-actor duo Louie Rinaldi and Zoe Tyson explore the sordid realities of breaking through in their new play F#@% Julie, part of the Hollywood Fringe theatre festival. Directed by Jason Avezzano and premiering at The Dorie Theatre at The Complex, the show debuts on June 10th at 7:15 pm, with a preview performance on June 3rd at 7 pm. Visit Hollywood Fringe to view all dates and to purchase tickets.

Upon arriving at a luxury resort in Bali to celebrate a career-making deal, Jessie and Georgia, a children's book team, discover that their prized book concept has been stolen by a beloved National Treasure. Shocked, devastated, and out of flight options, they hunt for answers amidst a slurry of dropped calls, mysterious NDA's, and an ever dwindling mini-bar; all while stuck in Tranquility Bungalow #4.

F#@% Julie is the lovechild of intrepid collaborators Louie Rinaldi and Zoe Tyson, who recently wrote and starred in the short film Get High With Diana. The team is also in development for their original series Daddies Boi, based on lived experience in the daddy-dating/sex work world. In F#@% Julie, Rinaldi and Tyson manage to generously expand the scope of their two-person play by offsetting a confined, almost claustrophobic setting with epic characterization and vocal appearances from other LA-based actors in the team's collective.

Tickets for F#@% Julie are $12 at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7407. The Dorie Theatre is located at 6476 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90038. Runtime is approximately one hour.