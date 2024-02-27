Ethan Coen, Wendy Wasserstein, And Shel Silverstein Highlight Foster Cat Productions' Festival Of Jewish Playwrights

Foster Cat Productions will present the highly anticipated Festival of Jewish Playwrights, showcasing lesser-known works from three legendary Jewish-American Playwrights: Ethan Coen, Wendy Wasserstein, and Shel Silverstein. Each weekend, the 905 Cole Theater in Hollywood will host a captivating rotation of one-act plays, all of which offer a unique perspective on life, humor, and the human condition.

Audiences will have the rare opportunity to experience the brilliance of these iconic playwrights, whose contributions to American theater, literature, and film have left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape. From the wit and wisdom of Ethan Coen - known for such acclaimed films as The Big Lebowski and No Country For Old Men - to the poignant storytelling of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Wendy Wasserstein, and the irreverent humor of poet Shel Silverstein - creator of beloved children's books like Where the Sidewalk Ends - this festival promises to be a celebration of theatrical excellence. Each show includes mature themes, adult humor, and strong language. The full schedule is as follows:

An Adult Evening of Shel Silverstein (80 mins) DATES: Thu, 2/29 - Fri, 3/1 - Sun, 3/10 - Sat, 3/16 - Sun, 3/24 - Fri, 3/29 - Thu, 4/4 - Sat, 4/6

An Evening of One-Acts by Ethan Coen (60 mins) DATES: Sat, 3/2 - Fri, 3/8 - Fri 3/15 - Sat, 3/23 - Sun, 3/31 - Fri, 4/5 - Sun, 4/7

Five One-Act Plays by Wendy Wasserstein (60 mins) DATES: Sun, 3/3 - Sat, 3/9 - Sun 3/17 - Fri, 3/22 - Sat, 3/30

Tickets for the Festival of Jewish Playwrights are now available for purchase at OnStage411. Audience members who purchase tickets to all three shows will also receive a complimentary glass of wine to enjoy during each one.

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience the brilliance of Ethan Coen, Wendy Wasserstein, and Shel Silverstein on the stage. Get your tickets now and join us for a celebration of Jewish-American theater at its finest.

Foster Cat Productions

Foster Cat Productions, also known as FCP Theater Group, is a Los Angeles based theater company, founded by Elliot and Harry White, alumni of Atlantic Theater Company's conservatory program. FCP's mission is to shine a light on the lesser known works from great authors who have had a significant impact in the industry. FCP is dedicated to exploring pieces of theater that join the actors and audience together, striving to challenge the status quo.

Last fall, the FCP team brought An Evening of One-Acts by Ethan Coen to Hollywood in a sold-out run that was mentioned in the LA Times. Now they are remounting it as a part of the Festival of Jewish Playwrights with selected works by Shel Silverstein and Wendy Wasserstein.