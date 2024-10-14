Ensemble Theatre Company Now Accepting Applications For 2025 Young Playwrights Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ensemble Theatre Company is now accepting applications for the 2025 Young Playwrights Festival. Designed for aspiring playwrights aged 14-19, this tuition-free program is a cornerstone of ETC's commitment to nurturing the next generation of storytellers, offering a transformative creative experience that is crucial to ensuring a vibrant future for American theater.

The Young Playwrights Festival is a four-month journey where participants will craft a 10-minute play within a supportive and inspiring environment. Under the guidance of professional directors and actors, these original works will be publicly presented, bringing young voices to the forefront of our community's theatrical scene.

Program Overview:

The Young Playwrights Festival is structured in three comprehensive phases:

· Phase One: Students attend weekly 2-hour sessions, which will be held both in-person and on Zoom, starting January 11, 2025. These sessions will cover playwriting fundamentals, the evolution of American theater, and drama's key principles. Participants will complete a rough draft of their play by March 15, 2025.

· Phase Two: In April, students receive personalized mentorship from professional playwrights, assisting them through the revision process, with the final draft due by April 20, 2025.

· Phase Three: Students will engage in a casting session on April 26, 2025, followed by rehearsals from April 28 to May 9, leading up to the final rehearsal and performance day on May 10, 2025. A post-show reception will follow the festival in the New Vic Courtyard.

Throughout the program, students will learn dramatic composition principles, develop original plays, and engage in collaborative creative sessions, culminating in their work being brought to life on stage.

Application Process:

· Deadline for Applications: Sunday, December 1, 2024

· Notification of Results: By Sunday, December 20, 2024

· Participant Requirements: Ages 14-19

· Program Limit: 10 participants

Don't miss this opportunity to explore your creative potential and contribute to the future of theater.

Apply today by visiting Young Playwrights Festival - ETC at the New Vic. This tuition-free program is accessible to all aspiring playwrights, ensuring everyone has the chance to embark on this creative journey.

