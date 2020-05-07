Engage Directly With Industry Movers And Shakers Through HOLLYWOOD AT HOME

Quarantine isn't stopping writer, producer, and event mogul Erman Baradi. Baradi, founder of award-winning event company Ermantourage, has fostered a new Zoom series that gives everyone a chance to experience Hollywood at home. The series "Hollywood At Home" involves interviews with industry movers and shakers that provide insight to all areas of the film industry, ranging from the casting process to composition. Anyone can attend, whether you're a seasoned pro or just getting started.

The event will continue to commence next Monday, May 11th at 1:30PM EST, featuring an interview with HBO Game of Thrones line producer Peter Welter Soler. Soler will open up to Baradi, who is also moderating the event, and the audience (you!) about his experience as a producer and production manager on dozens of film projects, including but not limited to Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), and White Walls (1999). This event encourages members of the entertainment industry from all sects to join together in an educational look inside the journey and tenacity it takes to hold a career as a line producer and production manager.

Not only is there a chance to attend, but Erman has also created an opportunity for his audience members to sell tickets and make a profit for themselves during this trying time. By reaching out to Erman directly at erman.baradi@gmail.com and requesting your own personalized promo code, you are eligible to receive a promo code to use to sell tickets and 100% of sales you collect belong to you.

To RSVP to this upcoming event, please visit www.hfh-soler.eventbrite.com.

