El Capitan Theatre to Screen HOCUS POCUS and THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS

The legendary El Capitan Theatre presents Disney's "Hocus Pocus" October 1- October 7th. Guests can enjoy a "Hocus Pocus" themed photo op before and after the show, as well as a display of props from the film, and specialty concession items. In addition, The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ will be played before all screenings of the film Friday through Sunday.



October 8 to 17 will be the 27th annual presentation of Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" shown in 3D with interactive 4D sensory effects. El Capitan guests can also enjoy "The Nightmare Before Christmas" photo mural and prop display before and after the show, and specialty concession items. The Mighty Wurlitzer Organ will be played before all screenings.



There is a special offer for D23 Gold Members. Show your valid D23 Gold Member Card and receive a complimentary 64oz popcorn tub and 20oz bottled beverage.



Daily showtimes for "Hocus Pocus" starting Friday, October 1st are 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM and 9:55PM* (Fri. and Sat. only). Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Daily showtimes for "The Nightmare Before Christmas" starting Friday, October 8th are 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM and 9:55PM* (Fri. and Sat. only). Showtimes and dates are subject to change.



Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats for these engagements are reserved: $15 Adult, $12 Child (3-11)/Senior(60+).