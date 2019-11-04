Hollywood's legendary El Capitan Theatre presents Disney's FROZEN 2, November 21 to December 15, shown in brilliant Dolby VisionTM LaserProjection & Dolby Atmos® Sound Technology. Tickets are now on sale at www.elcapitantickets.com, by calling 1-800-DISNEY6 and at The El Capitan Theatre box office and at https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page.



El Capitan Theatre General Manager Ed Collins said, "The El Capitan Theatre is simply the best place to experience Disney's FROZEN 2 and start the holiday season celebrations! Our audiences will have exclusive experiences only the El Capitan Theatre can offer. Guests will be excited to see ANNA & ELSA Live On Stage before every screening of FROZEN 2. Guests can also take photos in front of the mural wall before and after the movie in the lobby.



Collins continued, "And in true El Capitan Theatre style, we are kicking all of this off with a FROZEN DOUBLE FEATURE of Disney's FROZEN and FROZEN 2 on Thursday, November 21st. We will also offer a FROZEN 2 BREAKFAST AND PAJAMA PARTY ON Friday November 22 at 10:00am."



FROZEN DOUBLE FEATURE on November 21stat 4:00PM. Guests will see both FROZEN & FROZEN 2; each ticket will include: reserved seat for both movies, two 20oz bottled drinks, souvenir popcorn container (with one refill), giveaways, surprises & more! Tickets for this special opportunity will be $50.00 per person no matter of age.



The FROZEN 2 BREAKFAST AND PAJAMA PARTY ON Friday November 22 at 10:00am. Guests are encouraged to attend in their favorite family friendly pjs. Each ticket will include: reserved seat for the movie, Breakfast Cereal Bar where every guest can choose their favorite bowl of cereal, plus Coffee/Tea/Hot Chocolate and surprises & more! Tickets for this special opportunity will be $25 per person no matter of age.



Disney's FROZEN 2 will show at 9:00pm and Midnight on Thursday, November 21st. Show times are daily from November 22nd- December 15that 10:00AM, 1:00PM, 4:00PM, 7:00PM & 9:50PM. Show times and dates are subject to change.



HARD ROCK CAFÉ MOVIE & MEAL PACKAGE:$40.00 per person. Each ticket package includes: reserved seat (no concessions) to see the movie at The El Capitan Theatre, and a meal at Hard Rock Café. Reservations are required in advance (tickets must be booked no later than 24 hrs business days). Guests may choose one entrée from special Hard Rock Cafe menu at the time of their seating. Tax & gratuity included. Does not include alcohol - guests can purchase and pay on their own.



TINY TOT TUESDAY:The El Capitan Theatre will also host a very special Tiny Tot Tuesday for the first show every Tuesday during FROZEN 2. During these special screenings, parents and small children may enjoy the movie in a tot-friendly way-with lights dimmed rather than out and reduced sound levels.



There are special group rates for Disney's FROZEN 2 of $12 for parties of 20 or more. Also during the run of Disney's FROZEN 2, the El Capitan Theatre will also offer Red Carpet & Premiere Party Packages that include Ghirardelli treats.



For more information on all groups, birthday and holiday parties, as well as movie and meal package, please call 818-845-3110.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories