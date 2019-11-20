Eight Performances Added For LEDISI: THE LEGEND OF LITTLE GIRL BLUE

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents the Fig Street Films production of LEDISI: The Legend of Little Girl Blue, a musical journey into the lives of Nina Simone and Ledisi, from Friday, December 13 through Sunday, December 29, 2019, in The Wallis' Lovelace Studio Theater. Eight performances have just been added to the engagement, due to the original dates being sold out months in advance.

Created by and starring Ledisi, the 12-time Grammy®-nominated vocal powerhouse, The Legend of Little Girl Blue is directed by eight-time Grammy® winner Gregg Field (Ella 100: The Apollo Celebrates Ella Fitzgerald; A Hot Time in Harlem - 70 Years at the Apollo Theatre; The Kennedy Center Honors; The Grammy Hall of Fame Awards; Frank Sinatra, A Man and His Music) and written by Ledisi Young and Ron Young; creative music supervisor Kim Burse (Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Tina Turner); musical director Brandon Waddles; and produced by five-time Tony Award nominee Suzi Dietz and Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor/singer/director/composer/playwright Billy Porter (Kinky Boots, "Pose").

This beautifully orchestrated production mixes classical, jazz, and rhythm & blues sounds with riveting storytelling of the musical bond between Ledisi, an artist from the present, influenced by Simone, a legend from the past. In a nightclub-style setting, Ledisi portrays herself, her mother and Simone as she returns to her roots in jazz, performing her classics reimagined with strings and big band horns in honor of one of her greatest inspirations.

"Nina Simone's legacy lifted me and reminded me to be proud of my skin and embrace the walk I was given," says Ledisi. "Her music lets me know I am not alone in my journey."

"We are proud to present this theatrical evening," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes, "and appreciate the opportunity to work with Ledisi, Gregg Field, Ron Young, Kim Burse, Brandon Waddles, Suzi Dietz and Billy Porter, all of whom bring their exceptional artistry to our stage."

Tickets, S75, $60 and $30 (prices subject to change), are available at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Nina.





