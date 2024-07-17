Ebell of LA Hosts Amelia Earhart Celebration with Deep Sea Explorer Lloyd Romeo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the 127th anniversary of Amelia Earhart’s birth, The Ebell of Los Angeles will host a commemorative celebration complete with cake and Amelia’s favorite snacks featuring special guest Lloyd Romeo, project manager of Deep Sea Vision company, in conversation with Ebell board member and senior technology executive Rosa Bravo. The talk will dive deep into the ongoing exploration to find answers on Amelia’s disappearance including details about the submersible mapping device they believe has pinpointed the missing plane.

Amelia Earhart holds a pivotal place in The Ebell’s history, having delivered what is believed to be her final public address to audiences at the historic campus on Wilshire Boulevard before embarking on her fateful, history-making journey in 1937.

Amelia Earhart Birthday Celebration with Explorer Lloyd Romeo

Wednesday, July 24 2024 at 6:30 pm

Ebell of Los Angeles, Dining Room

741 South Lucerne Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Price: $30 ($25 for members of The Ebell of LA)

Please visit https://ebellofla.org/event/amelia-earhart-celebration-07-24-24/ for additional event details and to RSVP.

