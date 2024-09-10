Ebell Of LA To Celebrate LA Arts And Explore Historic Campus At Annual Open House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ebell of LA will kick off LA Voices: Sundays at The Ebell, its new, monthly series spotlighting artists, scholars, creatives and thought leaders from Los Angeles, with its annual Community Open House on Sunday, September 15.

The historic, wrought-iron doors on Wilshire Boulevard will swing wide open offering visitors a free day of vibrant arts & culture discovery. Attendees can enjoy docent-led tours of the noted architectural treasure while taking in a performance or getting to know a variety of local arts organizations at the informational arts fair.

Performers include:

All-female Mariachi group, Las Colibrí

The Ebell Chorale

LA County High School for the Arts (LACSHA)

Leigh Purtill Ballet Company

Michele Patzakis

Pacific Opera Project

Aside from enjoying the performances and guided tours, attendees will have the opportunity to witness a “Paint OUT” taking place by the California Art Club, peruse an assortment of The Ebell's historic costume collection, make a flower crown, join in a lively line dance, meet the Angel City Football Club street team, get to know the Girl Scouts of Greater LA (as well as some significant historical characters that they'll portray), and jump in for a special photo opp in the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

The Ebell of Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring women and building community through arts, culture and education. The organization recently announced a full season of programming featuring a plethora of events dedicated to amplifying women's voices at its historic campus on Wilshire Boulevard. As part of the 24/25 Season Programming, LA Voices: Sundays at The Ebell is a monthly series spotlighting performers, artists, creatives, scholars and leaders from the Los Angeles community on the stage of the historic Wilshire Ebell Theatre. The events are free of charge and feature docent-led tours of The Ebell's campus on Wilshire Boulevard. For more information on LA Voices and all upcoming events at The Ebell visit https://ebellofla.org/membership/club-events/

The Ebell of LA's historic campus, including the lush gardens and the famed Wilshire Ebell Theatre, was built in 1927 and designed by architect Sumner Hunt. It was built with a mission to serve as a central hub for the education of women with a focus on service and the arts, and to this day, the grounds continue to serve as a gathering place for scholarship, community and arts discovery. With five stages and more than 2,000 seats, the 94,000 square-foot renaissance-inspired building is a noted architectural treasure listed on the National Register of Historic Places and a designated Los Angeles Cultural Monument.

Sunday, September 15 at 11am – 4pm

The Ebell of LA: 4400 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Free parking on Lucerne Blvd. and parking lots

RSVP and More Information: https://ebellofla.org/event/la-voices-open-house-09-15-24/

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL