Earth, Wind & Fire To Headline July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular at The Hollywood Bowl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has revealed the first details of the 2025 Hollywood Bowl summer season. Nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning icons—and one of the best-selling artists of all time—Earth, Wind & Fire lead the ever-popular July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular in three performances on July 2, 3 and 4. Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire's music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing. The legendary band brings their unforgettable and timeless catalog of music for three thrilling nights of songs, fireworks and fun. Each evening also features Thomas Wilkins and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, who will perform with Earth, Wind & Fire and open the evening with a slate of patriotic music. The full Hollywood Bowl 2025 season will be announced in February 2025.

Dates for other popular annual events at the Hollywood Bowl have also been scheduled, including Opening Night on Saturday, June 7, the Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 14 and 15, Smooth Summer Jazz on Sunday, August 24, and Movie Night on Sunday, August 31.

With the Hollywood Bowl serving as the summer home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for over 100 years, the 2025 season continues the tradition of presenting classical concerts every Tuesday and Thursday night, featuring Gustavo Dudamel, the LA Phil, and a roster of star-studded guest conductors and artists. Jazz Plus nights offer a wide-ranging trip through the world of jazz and beyond, with the LA Phil's Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock at the helm. Weekends will be filled with some of the biggest names in popular music, selections of films and film music, and the KCRW Festival featuring an eclectic array of exciting artists.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2025 summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or via phone at 323 850 2000 on the following dates:

Subscription renewals available today, November 13, 2024.

Group sales on sale the week of February 18, 2025.

New subscriptions available February 18, 2025.

"Create Your Own" packages available March 25, 2025.

The Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single ticket sales May 6, 2025.

July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular featuring Earth, Wind & Fire on sale for subscribers beginning today, November 13, 2024. Tickets can also be purchased as part of a “Create Your Own” package beginning March 25, 2025, and as part of single ticket sales on May 6, 2025.

Programs, artists, prices, and dates subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.

ABOUT EARTH, WIND & FIRE

Earth, Wind & Fire are a music institution. In 1969, music legend Maurice White birthed the music force named after the elements from his very own astrological charts. With soul as deep as the planet, Earth, Wind & Fire charted a history that will live on forever. They've scored eight number one hits and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They've released 23 albums; eight of those albums went Double Platinum and hit the Top 10, making them one of the best-selling artists of all time. They've won an impressive nine GRAMMY Awards including one for Lifetime Achievement (2012). In 2000, Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, cementing their lasting impact on popular music and, in 2019, their contributions to arts and culture was acknowledged in Washington DC with the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors. The music of Earth, Wind & Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning. Like the elements in their name, Earth, Wind & Fire's music has withstood ever-changing trends in the world and shows no sign of vanishing as they continue to create joy and uplifting music that will forever reach a sacred universal atmosphere. From the funky and infectious “Let's Groove” to the timeless dance classic “September” to the heartfelt “Reasons,” Earth, Wind & Fire's catalog of hits has become the soundtrack to many lives; now, then and forever.

Comments