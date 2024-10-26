EPIC Players Theatre to Present A NEURO-INCLUSIVE 90S CABARET at Catalina Bar & Grill

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EPIC Players Theatre, New York's Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company, will present A Neuro-inclusive 90's Cabaret || Featuring *Special Broadway Guests! on November 12, 2024 at 8:30pm (Doors at 7pm) at Catalina Bar & Grill, 6725 W. Sunset Blvd., LA. Tickets are $35 / $55 (exclusive of service fee) with a dinner or 2 drink minimum, per person.

All tickets can be purchased online at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/epic-players-presents-a-neuro-catalina-bar-grill-tickets/13643084?pl=cbg&REFID=clientsitewp

Get ready to relive the 90s in style with EPIC Players' Neuro-inclusive 90s Cabaret! Join us for a night of iconic hits and unforgettable performances as our talented neurodivergent artists share the stage with special Broadway guests. This one-of-a-kind cabaret blends nostalgia with empowerment, showcasing the incredible talents of our inclusive theater company. Don't miss out on a night of music, fun, and celebration that will have you dancing in your seat and singing along to all your favorite 90s tunes!

EPIC Players Cast: Garrett Lees, Red Rosenberg, Devin Morrissey (Love on the Spectrum), Verity Van Dams, Harry Schantz, Amanda Castrillo, Ana Sharp, Rebecca Faith Quinn, Dovia Charles, Bowe Avery, Nayeli Benitez, Alexandra Tamplin, George Steeves, Michelle Jace, Jacki Jing, Bella Zoe Martinez, Abbey Romeo (Love on the Spectrum), Jack Lea, Lex Levy

Music Direction

Casey Comstock-Mills, Music Director

Donovan Woods, Assistant Music Director

This production is made possible in part with the support of The Hoffman Charitable Trust

"I have such positive experiences at the EPIC shows that it is hard for me to put into words how much I love them! First, everything is done on a top-notch level. The enthusiasm of the actors is inspiring. They deliver their performances with such dedication!. . . . I think EPIC is very unique and I appreciate that it gives free classes and opportunities to the neuro-diverse community and not only brings awareness, but a truly enjoyable experience. I used to look forward to my favorite director's films, but now I look forward to EPIC Players." - Audience Member

About the Company

EPIC Players (Empower, Perform, Include, Create), founded on August 25, 2016, is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for Neurodivergent and Disabled artists. Via inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, we hope to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities. For more information, visit https://www.epicplayersnyc.org/

