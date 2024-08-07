ELECTRIC, I World Premiere Announced At Theatre Of NOTE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre of NOTE has announced the world premiere of ELECTRIC, I written by Shayne Eastin and directed by Amanda Sonnenschein.

ELECTRIC, I centers on the plight of an artist and a scientist who, undeterred by the barriers of time, unite to outrun the media's trajectory while hoping to carve out a path illuminated by nature and genuine human connection. In the play we meet characters based on historical figures like Thomas Edison, Mary Pickford and Nikola Tesla-while also asking where the forefathers of a never-ending stream of sensationalized content are taking us in the future.

The production run is September 26 to October 20, and features the talented cast of Hannah Arungwa, Brad C. Light, Caitlin Apparcel, Greenberry Lucas, Oraldo Austin, Christopher Neiman, Joel Scher, Anthony Soliz, Moira Rogers, Kitten McCreery, and Danielle Smith.

The vision of the playwright, director, and cast is supported and made possible by the incredible production crew: Yi-Lin Zhao (Scenic and Prop Design), Justin Kelley Cahill (Lighting Design), Shoshi Brustin (Costume Design), Kelsey Kato (Puppet Design and Construction), Austin Beaulier (Projection Design), Jackson Greer (Composer), Melissa McNamara (Movement and Intimacy Director), Peter Newell (Stage Manager), and Jordan Rivera (Assistant Stage Manager).

ABOUT THE DIRECTOR

Amanda Sonnenschein (she/her) is a bicoastal director, writer, and producer. She has directed eight short-form projects and produced four features; her experience spans film, TV, theatre, music videos, podcasts and commercials. Her work has premiered on VH1, Amazon, and at Regal LA Live, and she has worked with companies such as HBO, eOne and Overbrook Entertainment. One of her recent projects, The Game, has amassed a dedicated social media following and over 50 million views since its Comic-Con debut. Her upcoming feature Where The Mountain Women Sing (co-written with director Juefang Zhang) recently won an award at Cannes and Fantasia Film Festival's 2024 Frontières Market. In her free time, Amanda maintains her first love of art, running a side business painting pet portraits. She is a proud alumna of LaGuardia High School and Wesleyan University.

ABOUT THE WRITER

Shayne Eastin (she/they) is a writer from Los Angeles. Their plays include H7: A Hamlet Study, Flirtation Point, States, and The Domestics. Shayne is also a regular contributor to True Crime Night at the Three Clubs in Hollywood and has written dozens of short plays that have been performed throughout Los Angeles. In 2021, Shayne performed their critically acclaimed, one-on-one, interactive show Out There for over 200 remote participants. Their short play Trouble for Miles was turned into an award-winning experimental short film (directed by Jamin Scotti). When not making or studying theatre and films, Shayne enjoys music, fencing and professional baseball.

ABOUT THEATRE OF NOTE:

Theatre of NOTE is a non-profit democratic company that stagedives the arena of theatre arts. Founded in 1981, our ensemble-based organization is dedicated to providing a creative environment in which to collaborate and develop maverick theater.

NOTE produces an average of four mainstage shows a year, with a focus on premiere productions - shows that are brand new to the world, to the West Coast, to California, or to Los Angeles. NOTE also produces the annual Hollywood Performance Marathon, the NOTEworthy new play development workshops, and our educational outreach program, the Young Writers Project.

NOTE has consistently been commended by both Los Angeles and national press, including American Theatre Magazine, and has earned countless accolades, nominations, and honors from every award-granting theatrical organization in Southern California.

For more information about Theatre of Note visit the official website here.

