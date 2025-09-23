EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Will Open at North Coast Rep in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



North Coast Repertory Theatre will stage EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND this fall, starring Tony Award winner John Rubinstein as Dwight D. Eisenhower. Previews will begin Wednesday, October 22, with opening night on Saturday, October 25 at 8 p.m. The play will run through November 16, 2025.

The play offers an intimate portrayal of Eisenhower as he reflects from his Gettysburg home on the pivotal choices that defined his leadership during World War II and his presidency. Rubinstein embodies the strategist and leader in a story that blends historical detail with personal reflection.

Directed by Peter Ellenstein**, the production features scenic design by Marty Burnett, lighting design by Matthew Novotny, and projection and sound design by stage manager Joe Huppert*. Clarence Lightfoot II serves as production assistant.

[*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

**Member of SDC Union]

Performance Schedule

Performances run October 22–November 16, 2025, with the following schedule:

Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Sundays at 7 p.m.

Additional matinees will be held Friday, October 24, and Wednesday, November 12, at 2 p.m.

A talkback with the director and cast is scheduled for October 31.

Ticketing Information

Previews: $58.50 (including Friday preview at 2 p.m.)

Weeknights: $68.50

Wed. & Sat. Matinees / Sat. Evenings: $80.50

Sunday Nights: $66.50

North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.

For tickets, call 858-481-1055 or visit northcoastrep.org.

