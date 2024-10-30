EAST OF THE SUN AND WEST OF THE MOON To Be Presented At Lineage Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Evans Live Musicals in association with P3 Theatre Company (a 501c3 non-profit organization) will present the new musical East of the Sun and West of the Moon at Lineage Performing Arts Center in Pasadena in January of 2025. The family-friendly show is adapted from a Norwegian fairy tale, with music by Larry Evans, and book and lyrics by Kai Cofer.

On Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 4 p.m., there will be a concert preview of the show, with actor-singers performing some of the new show's original songs. Food and drink will be served (Soft drinks for minors). Proceeds from the November 24 event will the support the 2025 production, opening January 18 for a limited engagement.

Tickets for the November 24 event will be $30, $50, and $100, with special perks at each level:

$30 Supporter -Receive a picture with the cast in costume on the day of the show!

$50 Enthusiast -You will receive a picture with the cast in costume on the day of the show and a 2-for-1 ticket for one January performance of your choosing.

$100+ Become a Fanatic Today! You will receive a picture with the cast in costume on the day of the show, a 2-for-1 ticket for one January performance of your choice, an autographed program, and a January 2025 show edition tee shirt for East of the Sun.

Concert preview of East of the Sun and West of the Moon. At Lineage Performing Arts Center, 920 E. Mountain St., Pasadena, CA 91104. Ample FREE parking. Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Reservations: https://our.show/benefit.

Comments