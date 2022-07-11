Dudamel Fellows and the Judith and Thomas L. Beckmem LA Phil Resident Fellows Announced for 2022/2023 Season

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association today announced the musicians who have been selected to participate in the orchestra's two prestigious fellowship programs, the Dudamel Fellows and the Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen LA Phil Resident Fellows, for the 2022/23 season.

The four conductors selected by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil as 2022/23 Dudamel Fellows are Luis Toro Araya (Chile), who was recently appointed Assistant Conductor for the National Orchestra of Spain, won the Opera Award and Audience Award at the International Conducting Competition Rotterdam (2022) and was a finalist for the Herbert von Karajan Young Conductors Award (2020-1); Rudolfo Barráez (Venezuela), currently completing his master's conducting studies at Hochschule für Musik Hanns Eisler in Berlin; Linhan Cui (China), who recently won Second Prize in the Malko Competition and is pursuing doctoral studies at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music; and Chloé Dufresne (France), a graduate of the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki who shared the top "Special Mention" prize and won the Orchestra Prize and Audience Prize at the 57th Besançon International Competition for Young Conductors and was recently named "Revelation Conductor" at the Victoires de la Musique Classique.

The performances featuring the Dudamel Fellows will take place November 5 and 19 (conducted by Linhan Cui) and January 21 and February 4 (conducted by Rodolfo Barráez), March 11 and 25, 2023 (conducted by Luis Toro Araya), as part of the LA Phil's Symphony for Youth series; and March 16 and 17, 2023 (conducted by Chloé Dufresne), as part of the LA Phil's Symphonies for Schools series.

Created in 2009, the Dudamel Fellowship Program provides a unique opportunity for promising young conductors from around the world to develop their craft and enrich their musical experience through personal mentorship and participation in the LA Phil's orchestral, learning, and community programs.

"Each year, I cherish the experience of working with our extraordinary Fellows," Gustavo Dudamel said. "Bringing these emerging talents from all different backgrounds to my Los Angeles Philharmonic and having the chance to work with them onstage and in the community is a constant source of inspiration and joy. It is the kind of work that helps us all grow together as artists and as humans."

The 2022-23 Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen LA Phil Resident Fellows are percussionist Justin Ochoa, who performed as the principal percussionist of the California Young Artists Symphony, appeared as guest principal timpanist with the American Youth Symphony and will appear as a percussion fellow with the National Repertory Orchestra this summer; double bassist Nicholas Arredondo, who studied at the Colburn Conservatory of Music and was a finalist and top prize winner in major competitions, including YoungArts; and Cuban-born cellist Ismael Guerrero, a member of the Sphinx Virtuosi and a graduate of the USC Thornton School of Music.



Launched in 2018 as a centerpiece initiative of the LA Phil's Centennial, creating a pathway toward a more diverse and inclusive orchestra of tomorrow, the Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen LA Phil Resident Fellows program is a training ground for superb early-career symphonic musicians representing or serving historically underrepresented populations. Its goal is to prepare these musicians to compete for, and win, positions in major professional orchestras.

For more information on the Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen LA Phil Resident Fellows for the 2022/23 season, visit here.

The Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen LA Phil Resident Fellows program is supported by Judith and Thomas L. Beckmen, the Eugene and Marilyn Stein Family Foundation, and Nancy and Leslie Abell.