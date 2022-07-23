Dream North Foundation Debuts “Story Time With Dream North & Friends” In The Bahamas

Dream North Foundation (DNF), a new Los Angeles-based nonprofit that produces celebratory book reading events for underrepresented foster children locally and overseas, will host its signature "Story Time with Dream North & Friends" to its largest audience since its inception on Thursday, August 11, 2022, 9:30 am - 1:30 pm (ET) at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort in Nassau, Bahamas. Since National Back to School Month is observed in August, 50 participating children inhabiting eight children's homes throughout various islands will receive over $250.00 worth of clothes, school supplies, gift cards, toys, and art supplies during the event.

Dream North Foundation is a California charity whose mission is to promote the advancement of underprivileged women and children who are survivors of abuse, sex trafficking, judicial challenges, and foster care systems. The organization also supplies programs for at-risk women and children including rehab assistance, group homes, and societal preparation and placement. This collaboration between the designated sites and DNF is intended to bridge cultural gaps between local governmental agencies and the at-risk communities they serve.

A comprehensive breakdown of the Bahamas engagement is outlined below.

#StoryTimeInTheBahamas:

In preparation for the commencement of the 2022-2023 school year, the Dream North Foundation is pleased to contribute specialty bags containing helpful goods, supplies, and accessories to children from the following homes: The Ranfurly Home for Children, Bilney Lane Children's Home, The Nazareth Center, Bahamas Children's Emergency Hostel, Cat Island Old Bight Children's Home, Grand Bahama Children's Home, Colby House, and the Elizabeth Estates Children's Home. Children in attendance will also enjoy Guests in attendance will also enjoy complimentary appetizers, live entertainment, and achievement awards.

Most notably, Nychol Lyna, published author, founder/CEO of DNF, and Foster Care Advocate, will be reading FORGOTTEN BABY. The publication outlines the story of Mytaé, a 16-year-old who loses her mother and enters the foster care system. The highly anticipated book has become a beacon of hope for children who resonate with Mytaé's story and a guide to children's inner worlds for foster and adoptive parents. "Both my co-author and stepdaughter have been a part of the foster care system, which inspired me to start this foundation. As a family, we want to show foster youth that they are not alone, and they are loved," she said. "The purpose of the Story Time events is to give the youth opportunities to look forward to, offer scholarship opportunities designed to help their future, and produce events that celebrate all that they are. The future is full of hope and we want them to hold on to it, because life is beautiful!"

Bahamas Dream Wedding Contest Announcement:

DNF will also announce an unforgettable contest for women transitioning from "rough times to love times," which includes a dream wedding at the Atlantis Paradise Island Resort for up to 30 special guests in Summer 2023, along with the donation of a couture wedding gown valued at $2,000.00 for the lucky bride customized by luxury designer Galia Lahav of Beverly Hills, California. The potential bride should submit a 60-second video explaining her plight before finding love, and additional contest rules will be announced at the Bahamas Bridal Association's Trade and Bridal Show on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

The Dream North Foundation is seeking corporate partners to maximize the Story Time experiences scheduled for the year. In addition to the event taking place in the Bahamas on August 11, 2022, DNF will also host a book reading for 300 children at Rose Haven in Portland, Oregon on August 26, 2022, along with a book reading with educational and writing components for 400 attendees at the Windmill Library in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 10, 2022. Over the next couple of years, DNF intends to host 10 in-person Story Time book reading events and over 20 virtual workshops to uplift the general self-esteem of approximately 1,000 foster youth per year worldwide. To learn more about DNF and how you can contribute to their upcoming community events, please visit the following link: https://dreamnorthfoundation.org/donate/.

About Nychol Lyna:

Originally from Los Angeles, Nychol Lyna is a Los Angeles-based Newman Springs Publishing author and founder of Dream North Entertainment, which was established in 2014. She possesses an extensive background in the educational system, non-profit and community development, working for organizations, such as HeadStart, LAUSD, LACOE, and Little Voices and FAMLI Inc. (Green Dot Public Schools). She has been recognized by Congresswoman Karen Bass, Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, and Senator Dianne Feinstein. As the Founder of Dream North Entertainment (DNE), Nychol Lyna is in the business of project strategy consulting and is dedicated to helping others bring their vision to life while encouraging women, youth, and community empowerment.

About Dream North Foundation:

Established in September 2021, Dream North Foundation (DNF) is a new organization that supplies programs for at-risk women and children including rehab assistance, group homes, and societal preparation and placement. Our mission is to promote the advancement of underprivileged minorities, geared primarily towards youth and women, exposed to abuse and sex trafficking, especially geared towards those who have transitioned through the judicial and foster care systems, while emphasizing the importance of bridging cultural gaps by way of collaboration and global unification. Since the leaders of DNF have provided these critical services to beneficiary populations since 2016 through Dream North Entertainment (DNE), DNF was founded to serve as a non-profit arm of the Dream North conglomerate in order to provide deeper resources that benefit as many marginalized and underserved individuals as possible. Learn More