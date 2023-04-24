Double Concerts Celebrate Release Of Delirium Musicum's “Seasons,” Recorded At The Soraya

In the signature style of a young artist shaking up the classical music scene, violinist and The Soraya's Artist-in-Residence Etienne Gara will lead Delirium Musicum in back-to-back concerts that celebrate the recent release of Warner Classic's "Seasons" recorded by Delirium Musicum onstage at The Soraya.

This music event is a rare opportunity to experience the works of two major contemporary composers - Philip Glass and Max Richter - written in response to Vivaldi's beloved The Four Seasons.

"In a world where climate change is at the heart of our attention, these eight delightfully unhinged seasons are scattered across a wildly singular time," said Gara. "They cast an artistic blur on our perception of what has always seemed taken for granted, unshakeable: the seasons with their established climates, our perception of time and space, and Vivaldi's Four Seasons."

Delirium Musicum will close out the 2023 Premium Classical Series with these two concerts presented on The Soraya's intimate Onstage Sessions where the audience can experience the music onstage, alongside the musicians.

Performances are Wed & Thu, May 10 & 11 at 8pm; Tickets are $76 and available at www.TheSoraya.org.

Under the leadership of Founder and Artistic Director Etienne Gara, Delirium Musicum represents the artistic excellence and leadership of the young generation of musicians in Los

Angeles. The spontaneity of their musical approach, and the juxtaposition of music from all time periods, allows the musicians to bond and engage intimately with the audience to create meaningful human experiences.

Creative and unapologetic interpretation of the old masters paralleled by collaboration with contemporary composers brings to life a dialogue about new ways to explore music as it pertains to life. Delirium Musicum recently performed "Treelogy: A Musical Portrait of California's Redwood, Sequoia and Joshua Trees" composed by Billy Childs, Steven Mackey and Gabriella Smith. This world premiere was commissioned and produced by The Soraya.

Joining Gara for this performance are the musicians of Delirium Musicum: Evan Hjort, Sheng Ching Hsu, JiEun Hwang, YuEun Gemma Kim, Mann-Wen Lo, Misha Vayman, Dian Zhang, Yu-Ting Hsu, Nao Kubota, SungJin Lee, Chieh-Fan Yiu, Ye Lin (Stella) Cho, Joo H. Lee, Javier Iglesias-Martin, Annie Jacbos-Perkins, Ryan Baird, Kathryn Schulmeister, Thomas Mellan, and Marcia Dickstein.

About Etienne Gara, The Soraya's Artist-in-Residence

Praised for the warm tone and expressiveness of his playing, French born violinist Etienne Gara has performed extensively worldwide in some of the most renowned venues. Internationally broadcast on TV and radio and winner of numerous awards his album "French Recital" (2014) was recorded on the 1714 Leonora Jackson Stradivarius.

Gara is Founding Artistic Director of Delirium Musicum, an award-winning self-conducted chamber orchestra established in 2018 and dedicated to providing impassioned and engaging musical performances influenced by the bustling artistic mosaic of L.A. In addition to his solo career that has seen him perform as a recitalist in Europe, Asia, and America, his solo performances with orchestra that have been seen in Europe and the US, he records for the film and TV industry, and performs as guest principal violin with many ensembles that have brought him to prestige L.A. venues including Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Nokia Theater, and many more. He was concertmaster and artistic director of the "Neo'Baroque" conductorless Kontrapunktus Chamber Orchestra (2015-2018),and took part in recording that ensemble's debut album.

Cultivating a boundary breaking curiosity, Gara was featured on Leonard Cohen's final album and previously founded the award-winning Sunset Club Trio, an ensemble joining the forces of the violin, the electric and the flamenco guitars in their own arrangements of the great classical repertoire. He also created "Sketches of Miles," a production that brings together the classical and the jazz worlds, commissioned by USC's Brain and Creativity Institute.

A graduate of the Mozarteum Salzburg, Indiana University, and the New England Conservatory, Gara also studied with Midori at the University of Southern California. Among many international festivals, he was invited to join star violinist Itzhak Perlman at his festival in NY, as well as residencies in Sarasota, FL and Israel. Gara has been Artist-in-Residence since

2019 at USC's Brain and Creativity Institute, led by neuroscientist and researcher Antonio Damasio, M.D., Ph.D.

For more information visit www.TheSoraya.org or call the Ticket Office at (818) 677-3000.