Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Orange County's Rose Center Theater in February

Orange County and Los Angeles theater-goers can get ready for a splash of enchantment as Disney's The Little Mermaid comes to life on stage! The highly-anticipated musical production will be playing at the Rose Center Theater from February 18th to March 5th.

Featuring all of the beloved songs from the 1989 animated film like "Part of Your World" and "Under the Sea," as well as new music written by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, this live musical performance of Disney's The Little Mermaid promises to be a must-see Orange County family event. With stunning sets, breathtaking costumes, and a talented cast of performers, this stage production is sure to transport audiences to a world of magic and wonder.

Don't miss your chance to see Ariel, Flounder, Sebastian, and all of your favorite characters as they embark on a journey of self-discovery and true love. Tickets for Disney's The Little Mermaid are on sale now and can be purchased online at rosecentertheater.com/disneys-the-little-mermaid.

Don't wait - grab your tickets today and join us for an unforgettable evening of music and magic as Disney's The Little Mermaid comes to the stage in Orange County!

The Rose Center Theater in Orange County is a premier destination for live entertainment, featuring a 40-foot wide proscenium stage, a nearly 400-seat house, and spacious backstage performer areas. Operated by the non-profit Friends of the Abbey Center, the theater is dedicated to ensuring the arts remain a vital part of the community, and presents a variety of Broadway-style musicals each season. With a commitment to quality and a reputation for inspiring shows, the Rose Center Theater is a must-visit venue for theater-goers in the area.

Music by ALAN MENKEN

Lyrics by HOWARD ASHMAN & GLENN SLATER

Directed & Musically Directed by TIM NELSON

Choreography by DIANE MAKAS & JENNIFER MATTHEWS

Production Stage Design by CHRIS CAPUTO

Showing at the Rose Center Theater:

14140 All American Way

Westminster, Ca 92683

February 18 to March 5

*Opening Night & Gala Performance: Saturday February 18 at 7:30 PM

Closing Performance: Sunday March 5 at 2:00 PM

7:30 PM - Evening Performances: February 18, 24, 25, March 3, 4

2:00 PM - Matinee Performances: February 19, 26, March 5

*Opening Gala; Join us on Saturday February 18 at 7:30 PM for a magical gala under the sea with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and a meet and greet with the cast after the show!

Tickets: $19 - $45

Group rates and discounts for military personnel available. For more information contact our box office at RoseCTBoxOffice@gmail.com or leave a message at 714-793-1150 ext. 1.