Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Screen at The El Capitan Theatre

Prior to the movie, guests will go beyond the surface with an all-new Sea-Tastic Curtain Show.

Apr. 26, 2023  
Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Screen at The El Capitan Theatre

Disney's The Little Mermaid Tickets are now on sale at the El Capitan Theatre including an early screening and two fan event screenings.

Prior to the movie, guests will go beyond the surface with an all-new Sea-Tastic Curtain Show, recreate the iconic boat scene from the movie at a photo op and see costumes from the movie.

The Wednesday May 24 Early Screening begins at 6:00pm and is shown in Dolby Vision 3D. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for children and seniors.

The fan event screenings will take place at 7:00pm on Thursday, May 25 and 7:30pm on Friday, May 26, each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event screening is $60 and shown in Dolby Vision 3D.

  • Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one Ursula collectible figure, one Little Mermaid tote, popcorn, beverage and an event credential and lanyard with their ticket.
  • Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive an Ariel collectible figure, collectible tub with popcorn, beverage and an event credential and lanyard with their ticket.

Daily showtimes for "The Little Mermaid" in Dolby Vision 3D May 25 through June 11 are 12:30pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm and 11:00pm. 9:00am screenings are shown in 2D. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for children and seniors.

Sensory Inclusive Screenings (shown in 2D) are available June 6 at 7:30pm. Open Caption screenings (shown in 2D) are available June 1 at 7:30pm. Spanish Dubbed screenings (shown in 3D) are available June 3 at 12:30pm.

The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/




Heidi Duckler Dance Presents Truth Or Consequences: Never Ending Story Photo
Heidi Duckler Dance Presents Truth Or Consequences: Never Ending Story
Los Angeles dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) announces “Never Ending Story”, the second in our 2023 Truth or Consequences curated series of transdisciplinary salons at the historic Bendix Building in Downtown Los Angeles.
Long Beach Symphony Presents a Symphonic Rock Dance Party in May Photo
Long Beach Symphony Presents a Symphonic Rock Dance Party in May
Get ready to “rock and roll all night” to some of the best Classic Rock of the 70's and 80's on May 20, 2023. A seven-member band and the power of your Long Beach Symphony will bring the house down for a full party evening at the Long Beach Arena. 
LACO Presents Sitarist Anoushka Shankar Performing Legendary Father Ravi Shankars Sitar Co Photo
LACO Presents Sitarist Anoushka Shankar Performing Legendary Father Ravi Shankar's Sitar Concerto
Family and tradition figure prominently in Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s season finale when sitarist Anoushka Shankar makes her LACO debut, under Music Director Jaime Martín’s baton, with a performance of Concerto No. 3 for Sitar composed by her legendary father, the late Ravi Shankar, who brought the sitar into the mainstream through his pop music collaborations with The Beatles and others.
Highways Performance Space Presents Cellistas Multimedia Noise Opera TRANSFIGURATIONS Photo
Highways Performance Space Presents Cellista's Multimedia Noise Opera TRANSFIGURATIONS
Santa Monica: Cellista's multimedia noise opera Transfigurations will be presented by Santa Monica's Highways Performance Space (1651 18th St. Santa Monica, 90404) on May 27th, 2023 at 9PM. Its reprise is at the very same space it was set to conclude its national tour in 2019 before sweeping lockdown measures shunted it.

More Hot Stories For You


Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Screen at The El Capitan TheatreDisney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Screen at The El Capitan Theatre
April 26, 2023

Disney's The Little Mermaid Tickets are now on sale at the El Capitan Theatre including an early screening and two fan event screenings.
Heidi Duckler Dance Presents Truth Or Consequences: Never Ending StoryHeidi Duckler Dance Presents Truth Or Consequences: Never Ending Story
April 26, 2023

Los Angeles dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) announces “Never Ending Story”, the second in our 2023 Truth or Consequences curated series of transdisciplinary salons at the historic Bendix Building in Downtown Los Angeles.
Long Beach Symphony Presents a Symphonic Rock Dance Party in MayLong Beach Symphony Presents a Symphonic Rock Dance Party in May
April 26, 2023

Get ready to “rock and roll all night” to some of the best Classic Rock of the 70's and 80's on May 20, 2023. A seven-member band and the power of your Long Beach Symphony will bring the house down for a full party evening at the Long Beach Arena. 
LACO Presents Sitarist Anoushka Shankar Performing Legendary Father Ravi Shankar's Sitar ConcertoLACO Presents Sitarist Anoushka Shankar Performing Legendary Father Ravi Shankar's Sitar Concerto
April 26, 2023

Family and tradition figure prominently in Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s season finale when sitarist Anoushka Shankar makes her LACO debut, under Music Director Jaime Martín’s baton, with a performance of Concerto No. 3 for Sitar composed by her legendary father, the late Ravi Shankar, who brought the sitar into the mainstream through his pop music collaborations with The Beatles and others.
Highways Performance Space Presents Cellista's Multimedia Noise Opera TRANSFIGURATIONSHighways Performance Space Presents Cellista's Multimedia Noise Opera TRANSFIGURATIONS
April 26, 2023

Santa Monica: Cellista's multimedia noise opera Transfigurations will be presented by Santa Monica's Highways Performance Space (1651 18th St. Santa Monica, 90404) on May 27th, 2023 at 9PM. Its reprise is at the very same space it was set to conclude its national tour in 2019 before sweeping lockdown measures shunted it.
share