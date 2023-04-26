Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID Will Screen at The El Capitan Theatre

Disney's The Little Mermaid Tickets are now on sale at the El Capitan Theatre including an early screening and two fan event screenings.



Prior to the movie, guests will go beyond the surface with an all-new Sea-Tastic Curtain Show, recreate the iconic boat scene from the movie at a photo op and see costumes from the movie.



The Wednesday May 24 Early Screening begins at 6:00pm and is shown in Dolby Vision 3D. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for children and seniors.



The fan event screenings will take place at 7:00pm on Thursday, May 25 and 7:30pm on Friday, May 26, each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event screening is $60 and shown in Dolby Vision 3D.

Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one Ursula collectible figure, one Little Mermaid tote, popcorn, beverage and an event credential and lanyard with their ticket.

Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive an Ariel collectible figure, collectible tub with popcorn, beverage and an event credential and lanyard with their ticket.

Daily showtimes for "The Little Mermaid" in Dolby Vision 3D May 25 through June 11 are 12:30pm, 4:00pm, 7:30pm and 11:00pm. 9:00am screenings are shown in 2D. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.



Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $22 for adults and $18 for children and seniors.



Sensory Inclusive Screenings (shown in 2D) are available June 6 at 7:30pm. Open Caption screenings (shown in 2D) are available June 1 at 7:30pm. Spanish Dubbed screenings (shown in 3D) are available June 3 at 12:30pm.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/safetyinformation/

