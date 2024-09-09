Disney's Fan Favorite HOCUS POCUS Returns To The El Capitan With Special Fan Event!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's “Hocus Pocus” September 27 – October 3 at the El Capitan Theatre including an opening night fan event screening on Friday September 27 at 7pm.

Guests attending a “Hocus Pocus” screening are invited for a Spellbinding movie going experience complete with a movie prop display and Sanderson Sister themed photo op.

The Hocus Pocus Fan Event screening will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, September 27 and will include a special introduction by Composer John Debney and Screenwriter David Kirschner. Tickets are $40 and include popcorn, fountain beverage and event credential.

A special Witches Night Out ticket offer is available for $68 and includes two tickets and two Ghirardelli Put a Spell on You Ice Cream Sundaes, which features mint chocolate chip ice cream, rich hot fudge, fluffy whipped cream, witch waffle cone hat and purple sprinkles. Advanced reservations are required by calling 1-800-DISNEY-6 (347-6396). Limited tickets available.

Daily showtimes for “Hocus Pocus” September 27 through October 3 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, 7:00pm. A 9:55pm screening is available on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page or by calling 1-800 Disney-6 (347-6396). All seats are reserved. Tickets are $20 for all ages.

About Disney's “Hocus Pocus”:

In Disney's Hocus Pocus, Academy Award nominee Bette Midler (Best Actress, 1991, For The Boys) stars with Sarah (Sex And The City) and Kathy Najimy (The Wedding Planner) as three wild witches who return from seventeenth-century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos. After they're conjured up by unsuspecting pranksters, the tricky trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth. But first they must outwit three feisty kids determined to foil their scheme! Filled with bewitching laughs and magic, this hilarious film is perfect for the whole family!

